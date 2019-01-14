Quest Diagnostics Named One of 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" by Fortune Magazine for Fourth Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019 for the fourth consecutive year.

The annual survey designated Quest Diagnostics as one of only five companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry category.

"We are honored to be included for the fourth consecutive year," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our 45,000 employees make it all possible. They are committed to excellence in everything they do, and they enable our company to promote a healthier world, build value, and create an inspiring workplace."

Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is based on surveys of 680 companies from 30 countries, asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. To be listed, a company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 45,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com .

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

Related Links

http://www.questdiagnostics.com

