Quest Diagnostics Named One of 2020 "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE Magazine for Sixth Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020 for the sixth consecutive year.

The annual survey designated Quest Diagnostics as one of only five companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry category.

"This award belongs to our 46,000 employees who are committed to creating a healthier world every day," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO. "We are honored to receive this award for the sixth consecutive year."

FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is based on surveys of 680 companies from 30 countries, asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score had to rank in the top half of its industry peer group to be listed.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 46,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

