Radiation Shield Technologies Sets new Industry Standards with ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Demron Products"

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Shield Technologies (RST), a leader in advanced personal protection systems, proudly announces that its Demron product line has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certification. This certification underscores RST's commitment to superior quality management and continuous improvement in its production processes. ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard for quality management systems and provides a framework for organizations to ensure consistent product and service quality, improve processes, and enhance customer service satisfaction.

Demron, is known for its advanced and innovative radiation chemical, biological and heat stress protection capabilities and is used world wide used by Military, Emergency Services, Healthcare Professionals, and various Government entities globally. RSTs Demron products have been tested in numerous national laboratories and by government agencies such as NASA and the DOE. Demron has been field tested by multiple government branches and featured in a multitude of scientific journals, receiving global media coverage from major news networks. 

The ISO 9001:2015 Certification affirms RST's dedication to delivering reliable, high-quality protective gear meeting international standards. 

