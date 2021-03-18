Radio personalities, celebrities pledge "We Won't Stop" for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrities, radio personalities and a nationwide community of urban, R&B and gospel music fans raised $1.5 million during the 13th annual Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids fundraising broadcast on March 11-12 to support patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

The radiothon included support from all 13 Radio One markets, as well as several partner stations owned by Cumulus, Entercom, Townsquare, Perry Broadcasting, Beasley and iHeart urban AC, gospel, and hip hop radio outlets. This collective effort reached listeners in 33 cities, including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Houston, St. Louis, Savannah, Buffalo, Charlotte, Washington, DC, and Memphis.

The event brought together participating celebrities for the St. Jude mission, including, Anita Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Brian Courtney Wilson, Cynthia Bailey, Evvie McKinney, Fred Hammond, Isaac Carree, Jekalyn Carr, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Lecrae, Lisa Knowles-Smith, Malcom Stewart, Maranda Curtis, Marvin Sapp, Melvin Crispell III, Mya Johnson, Q Parker, Regina Belle, Tim Howard, Todd Delaney, Travis Greene and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. Syndicated hosts, including Erica Campbell, GRIFF, Willie Moore, Jr., Darlene McCoy, Rick and Sasha, Tracy Bethea, Dre Monie and Sherry Mackey, anchored a larger movement of local DJs, artists, film and television stars, influencers and celebrities who encouraged fans to make a monthly pledge to St. Jude to receive a We Won't Stop t-shirt.

"We have a vital legacy to uphold, one that began in 1957 with the creation of ALSAC, which led to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital opening its doors as the first integrated children's hospital in the South," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It is with grateful hearts that we thank those in the urban, R&B and gospel entertainment community for supporting St. Jude families by increasing awareness about St. Jude to help ensure its lifesaving work endures."

Since 2008, Urban Radio Cares for St. Jude Kids has raised more than $23 million in cash and pledges for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This helps ensure, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

To join the We Won't Stop movement and receive the t-shirt, visit wewontstop.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

