RAISE A GLASS TO ENRICHING DISCOVERIES: DEWAR'S® UNVEILS NEW "HERE'S TO THE STORY" GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch Whisky has unveiled its latest global campaign, "Here's to the Story" – a reimagined brand platform celebrating the near 180-year legacy of the brand's pioneering spirit and its commitment to inspiring life's most enriching discoveries.

"Here's to the Story" marks the beginning of a wider reimagining for DEWAR'S as the brand refreshes its global marketing strategy, backed by its storied history and the pivotal role the brand has played in popularizing Scotch Whisky around the world. Crafted for those who are thirsty for enriching experiences, this campaign reaffirms the brand's position as the ultimate companion for life explorers.

At the heart of this new brand platform is the conviction that life's true value lies not in material possessions but in the experiences we gather, the people we encounter, and the stories we cherish. DEWAR'S recognizes that every interaction adds a unique chapter to our life's narrative, filled with unexpected twists and unforgettable moments. "Here's to the Story" is more than just a tagline—it's a philosophy that celebrates the richness of life's journey, best savored with a glass of DEWAR'S, the world's most awarded blended Scotch whisky, in hand.

"The "Here's to the Story" campaign is a tribute to DEWAR'S tradition of exceptional craftsmanship and the novel characters and stories that have shaped the brand over the centuries. Our whisky has always been more than a drink, it's a celebratory symbol of life's greatest moments and the shared stories that define them," said Laila Mignoni, Global Vice President, Creative Excellence, Bacardi. "This campaign is an invitation to our consumers to take a seat at the table and toast to the stories that make life truly fulfilling."

As part of the campaign's debut, DEWAR'S is launching a bespoke video that captures the essence of "Here's to the Story". The ad features a long table surrounded by various storytellers such as Master Blender, Stephanie Macleod, famed Spanish photographer, Eugenio Recuenco, and other inspiring creative minds—passing a dram of whisky amongst each other.

"At DEWAR'S, we believe the richness of life lies in the stories we share and the experiences we treasure," said Misha Semiz, Global Vice President Blended Scotch, Bacardi. "Far from a one-off advertising campaign, 'Here's to the Story' marks the beginning of a new brand belief and an ongoing thread for DEWAR'S. It represents a renewed vision and the start of a new chapter in our journey, which includes product and visual world updates to elevate DEWAR'S into the premium-plus space. Our aim is to redefine how whisky is perceived, open up new possibilities and invite a broader audience into the world of Scotch. It's a tribute to the intelligent, witty, and sophisticated moments and people that make life extraordinary."

DEWAR'S is embarking on an exciting new chapter defined by innovation, cultural resonance, and a deeper connection with today's whisky enthusiasts. This evolution comes at a time of tremendous opportunity, with expectations for the super premium+ whisky segments to continue outpacing the wider category. DEWAR'S is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, with its award-winning Double Double range and a refined brand strategy to solidify its presence in the premium+ space.

DEWAR'S is the most awarded Blended Scotch, with numerous awards for the brand's Double Double range of 21 year and older expressions, which exemplify the expertise of its whisky-makers, headed up by acclaimed Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, six-time winner of Master Blender of the Year by the International Whisky Competition (IWC).

The integrated campaign will roll out globally, featuring cinematic ads, social media content, and collaborations with renowned creators who embody the curious, witty, and sophisticated spirit of life exploration. DEWAR'S will also engage with like-minded world travelers and influencers across social media platforms, creating a vibrant community of storytellers.

