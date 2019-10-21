Ready For Our Closeup: "Gotta Have Lay's" Giveaway Offers A Year Of Free Chips For Selfies With New Picture-Perfect Packaging

Between now and November 29, simply snap a photo of yourself with any one of the new Lay's bag designs and upload the image to www.GottaHaveLays.com for a chance to be one of five winners per day in the "Gotta Have Lay's" giveaway, which at 200 winners total adds up to 10,000 free bags of Lay's potato chips to share.

Since unveiling its new packaging last month, Lay's has been transforming shelves across 250,000 retailers in the United States with new designs on 115 packages across 25+ flavor varieties. The sleek, modernized look features fun, distinct design elements such as radiant rings around the Lay's banner sun logo and bold colors, plus appealing food photography to emphasize flavor.

Beyond retail stores, consumers will also see Lay's updated look in new creative launching this fall, including national television advertising that will extend to digital and a 360-degree campaign that features out-of-home billboards – including a takeover of LA Live – and a makeover of interstate truck wraps, as well as a revamped website at www.Lays.com.

"Updating the look of an iconic brand like Lay's is a significant undertaking that we don't take lightly, as millions of people entrust our bag to hold the highest-quality, best-tasting potato chips – so the fun and flavor on the outside must match what's on the inside," said Sadira Furlow, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With every design cue, we are celebrating the unique opportunities to connect with Lay's, whether that's generations of fans' own personal connections to the brand, or to each other as everyone in the room inevitably flocks to the opening of a bag of Lay's chips."

To commemorate the design update and "Gotta Have Lay's" giveaway, Lay's is simultaneously unveiling a new flavor on October 21: Lay's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, replicating the flavor of the classic fall comfort foods in potato chip form. Available for a limited time only, the robust flavor of Lay's Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup delivers a dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes, reminiscent of one of America's favorite homemade meals, all in one bite.

"With the introduction of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, we wanted to set the tone for what fans can expect to see from Lay's in the months ahead, as we seek out opportunities to be a bright joyful moment in someone's day," said Furlow. "The mere thought of packing all the deliciousness of grilled cheese and tomato soup into your favorite Lay's potato chip sparks curiosity and conversation – and that's exactly where we love to play."

To learn more about the "Gotta Have Lay's" giveaway and have a chance to win free Lay's for a year, visit www.GottaHaveLays.com.

*Awarded in the form of fifty-two (52) coupons; each redeemable for one (1) bag of LAY'S® Potato Chips (up to a value of $4.29).

