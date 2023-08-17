Rehs Contemporary Presents "The Seasons: Exploring Nature's Palette" - A Captivating Landscape Art Exhibition

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition, "The Seasons: Exploring Nature's Palette," featuring an exquisite collection of over 40 works by more than a dozen contemporary landscape artists. This carefully curated showcase invites art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike to embark on a journey through the evolving beauty of the natural world.

Andrew Orr's 'The Golden Hour' Gail Descoeurs' 'A Winter's Eve'

The exhibition, which runs from October 5th through October 31st, will be a celebration of the ever-changing seasons and how they shape the landscapes that surround us. "The Seasons" offers a unique opportunity to explore the remarkable interpretations and artistic expressions of each featured artist as they capture the essence of nature's transformations.

Among the artworks on display, visitors will have the privilege of admiring standout pieces that exemplify the mastery of the participating artists, including Andrew Orr's The Golden Hour, Gail Descoeurs' A Winter's Eve, and Ken Salaz's Crimson Flash at Stone Barns.

Andrew Orr's The Golden Hour transports viewers to a lush landscape drenched in the warm, golden hues of a radiant sunset sky. With impeccable attention to detail, Orr's brushwork captures the play of light as it dances across the serene scenery. His vivid colors evoke a sense of tranquility, inviting spectators to bask in the enchanting beauty of the day's last moments.

Gail Descoeurs' A Winter's Eve presents a mesmerizing snow-blown, barren tree landscape. Through Descoeurs' technique, viewers can almost feel the crisp winter air and sense the stillness that envelops the scene. The stark contrast between the delicate snow and the rugged tree branches creates a captivating visual narrative that embodies the elegance of a winter evening.

Ken Salaz's Crimson Flash at Stone Barns invites observers into a lush meadow adorned with small summer flowers, all set against a backdrop of a bright crimson sky. Salaz's use of vibrant colors and intricate detailing imbues the artwork with a sense of vitality and energy. The play between Earth and the striking sky evokes a feeling of appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.

In addition, Rehs Contemporary will be hosting an opening reception on October 5th from 4:30 to 8:00 PM, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to view the artwork.

"The Seasons: Exploring Nature's Palette" promises to be a visual feast that celebrates the remarkable beauty of our world and the profound impact of the changing seasons on our surroundings. Rehs Contemporary invites everyone to join them in this artistic exploration of nature's ever-evolving palette.

About Rehs Contemporary:

Rehs Contemporary is a leading art gallery dedicated to showcasing compelling and thought-provoking contemporary artwork. With a commitment to promoting innovative artists and fostering meaningful conversations through art, Rehs Contemporary provides a platform for creative expression and artistic exploration.

