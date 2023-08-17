Rehs Contemporary Presents "The Seasons: Exploring Nature's Palette" - A Captivating Landscape Art Exhibition

News provided by

Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 08:47 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehs Contemporary is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition, "The Seasons: Exploring Nature's Palette," featuring an exquisite collection of over 40 works by more than a dozen contemporary landscape artists. This carefully curated showcase invites art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike to embark on a journey through the evolving beauty of the natural world.

Continue Reading
Andrew Orr's 'The Golden Hour'
Andrew Orr's 'The Golden Hour'
Gail Descoeurs' 'A Winter's Eve'
Gail Descoeurs' 'A Winter's Eve'

The exhibition, which runs from October 5th through October 31st, will be a celebration of the ever-changing seasons and how they shape the landscapes that surround us. "The Seasons" offers a unique opportunity to explore the remarkable interpretations and artistic expressions of each featured artist as they capture the essence of nature's transformations.

Among the artworks on display, visitors will have the privilege of admiring standout pieces that exemplify the mastery of the participating artists, including Andrew Orr's The Golden Hour, Gail Descoeurs' A Winter's Eve, and Ken Salaz's Crimson Flash at Stone Barns.

Andrew Orr's The Golden Hour transports viewers to a lush landscape drenched in the warm, golden hues of a radiant sunset sky. With impeccable attention to detail, Orr's brushwork captures the play of light as it dances across the serene scenery. His vivid colors evoke a sense of tranquility, inviting spectators to bask in the enchanting beauty of the day's last moments.

Gail Descoeurs' A Winter's Eve presents a mesmerizing snow-blown, barren tree landscape. Through Descoeurs' technique, viewers can almost feel the crisp winter air and sense the stillness that envelops the scene. The stark contrast between the delicate snow and the rugged tree branches creates a captivating visual narrative that embodies the elegance of a winter evening.

Ken Salaz's Crimson Flash at Stone Barns invites observers into a lush meadow adorned with small summer flowers, all set against a backdrop of a bright crimson sky. Salaz's use of vibrant colors and intricate detailing imbues the artwork with a sense of vitality and energy. The play between Earth and the striking sky evokes a feeling of appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.

In addition, Rehs Contemporary will be hosting an opening reception on October 5th from 4:30 to 8:00 PM, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to view the artwork.

"The Seasons: Exploring Nature's Palette" promises to be a visual feast that celebrates the remarkable beauty of our world and the profound impact of the changing seasons on our surroundings. Rehs Contemporary invites everyone to join them in this artistic exploration of nature's ever-evolving palette.

About Rehs Contemporary:

Rehs Contemporary is a leading art gallery dedicated to showcasing compelling and thought-provoking contemporary artwork. With a commitment to promoting innovative artists and fostering meaningful conversations through art, Rehs Contemporary provides a platform for creative expression and artistic exploration.

For further information, high-resolution images, and press inquiries, please contact:

Alyssa Rehs, Director
[email protected]
212-355-5710

Gallery Information:

Rehs Contemporary
20 West 55th Street
5th Floor
New York, NY 10019
www.rehscgi.com
212-355-5710

SOURCE Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.

Also from this source

John Stobart, World Renowned Maritime Artist, Passes at 93

Vanitas + Viriditas -- A Solo Exhibition at Rehs Contemporary Featuring the Artwork of Josh Tiessen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.