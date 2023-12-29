Renowned Artists 5ive Mics and 12-time Grammy Award Nominee Busta Rhymes Collide in Dynamic Collaboration for "Ain't No Game" at Iconic Quad Recording Studios in NYC, Paying Homage to 50 Years of Hip Hop

News provided by

All Entertainment Media Group

29 Dec, 2023, 14:34 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a seismic collaboration, the lyrical virtuoso 5ive Mics and hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, under the dynamic All Entertainment Media Group's music division EMG, have united to record the highly anticipated track, "Ain't No Game," Produced by Ted Smooth at the world-famous Quad Recording Studios in New York City.

This historic collaboration marries the unparalleled talents of 5ive Mics, celebrated for his lyrical prowess and distinctive style, and the iconic Busta Rhymes, a 12-time Grammy Award nominee and trailblazer in the hip-hop industry with a career spanning decades.

Quad Recording Studios, steeped in a rich history of hosting iconic recording sessions, provided the perfect canvas for the creation of "Ain't No Game." The studio, known for its acoustically pristine environment and state-of-the-art facilities, served as the crucible for these two musical powerhouses to craft a track destined to captivate audiences worldwide.

Jeffrey Burton, CEO, and Co-Founder of EMG, expressed exhilaration about the collaboration, stating, "The synergy between 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes is truly extraordinary. 'Ain't No Game' not only showcases their individual brilliance but also underscores the innovative spirit that defines EMG's commitment to pushing the boundaries of musical expression."

Todd Napolitano, President, and Co-Founder of EMG added, "This collaboration embodies the essence of what EMG stands for – bringing together exceptional talent to create something truly groundbreaking. 'Ain't No Game' is a testament to the dedication and vision that both 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes bring to the table."

As a symbolic gesture, "Ain't No Game" is crafted to pay homage to 50 years of hip-hop, celebrating the genre's rich history and influence on the global music landscape.

Representing the vibrant borough of Brooklyn, both 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes infuse their work with the energy, spirit, and resilience characteristic of this iconic New York borough.

Stay tuned as 5ive Mics and Busta Rhymes, with the support of EMG, raise the bar with "Ain't No Game," a track that not only pays homage to the legacy of Quad Recording Studios but also sets a new standard for innovation and artistic expression in the world of hip-hop.

In addition to this groundbreaking collaboration, don't miss the New Year's Day premiere of the "Rap Star" DMX Tribute Video remix, directed by Street Heat, Will C & Tanna. The song features an exceptional lineup, including 5ive Mics, Fat Joe, DMX, Kid Capri, Macy Gray, and Lil Mama, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) is a dynamic content creation, marketing, and branding company headquartered in New York. Comprising three core divisions - PODs Entertainment Group, EMG Music Group, and Terry D Films - AEMG has garnered significant revenue and attention, with over 1.5 million podcast downloads across all major streaming providers and over $5 million in combined revenue for 2021 & 2022. Notably, AEMG's podcast division ranks among the top 3% of all podcasts globally by podcast database giant Listen Notes. In August 2022, AEMG released its first feature film, 17 DAYS, which quickly became one of Tubi's "Most Popular Movies." The company's online entertainment properties have already started generating advertising and royalty revenues, with exponential growth projections for 2024 and beyond.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Ari Greenberg
Info@cpmediainc.com
(917) 722-7121

Instagram Links:
5ive Mics: https://www.instagram.com/5ive_mics
AEMG: https://www.instagram.com/aemgny

SOURCE All Entertainment Media Group

Also from this source

EMG Signs Rising Rap Sensation 5ive Mics, Endorsed by Industry Icons Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes

EMG Signs Rising Rap Sensation 5ive Mics, Endorsed by Industry Icons Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes

EMG, the music division of All Entertainment Media Group (AEMG) in partnership with marketing legend Brandon Steiner, proudly announces the signing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.