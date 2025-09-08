Repentance and Forgiveness, Core Values of the Jewish High Holidays, Come Alive in the Award-Winning Children's Book "But I Said I'm Sorry"

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Jewish High Holidays arriving later this month, TJFR Press spotlights its award-winning children's book, "But I Said I'm Sorry," a heartwarming story that helps children grasp the true meaning of repentance and forgiveness. The 44-page softcover, available on Amazon for $11.10, is ideal for families preparing for this sacred season.

Dr. Laura and author Talya Rotbart But I Said I'm Sorry

Nationally renowned broadcaster Dr. Laura Schlessinger was so moved by "But I Said I'm Sorry" that she read the entire book aloud on her SiriusXM program and praised it as an essential tool for parents who want their children to understand that genuine apologies come from the heart and are backed by meaningful actions.

In this colorfully illustrated book from author Talya Rotbart, 7-year-old Gabe learns that simply saying "I'm sorry" isn't always enough. After accidentally ruining his neighbor's cherished garden while practicing his soccer kicks, Gabe discovers that true repentance requires humility, responsibility, and concrete action.

"But I Said I'm Sorry" has earned both the International Book Award and the Book Excellence Award, chosen from thousands of global entries for its engaging storytelling, professional design, and strong market appeal.

Rotbart's book is dedicated to Dr. Laura. It was presented to her in person at last year's celebration honoring the talk show host's five decades of teaching her legion of loyal fans how to "do the right thing."

Rotbart is also the author of "The Boy Who Answered the Call of Kilimanjaro," which tells the tale, inspired by actual events, of 9-year-old Riyaz, who sets out on an adventure, walking with two schoolmates hundreds of miles from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Mt. Kilimanjaro.

What Riyaz and his friends imagined would be an easy one-day journey — there and back in time for dinner — turns into a six-day odyssey requiring Riyaz to use all of his survival instincts to overcome unforeseen challenges and lurking dangers. Along the way, Riyaz acquires valuable lessons about goal setting, integrity, family, and friendship. The book has been translated into multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Mandarin, Korean, and Swahili.

Along with her husband, Dean, Rotbart is the author of "A Christmas Day Miracle: The True Story of One Man's Yuletide Triumph Over Death." The book is a perennial holiday favorite.

The full library of TJFR Press books is available at http://GutenbergsStore.com.

