Ric Flair's Cannabis Brand Is Coming To Mississippi: "I'm Healthier Than Ever Now"

News provided by

Carma HoldCo

26 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

CANTON, Miss., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ric Flair Drip, the cannabis brand by professional wrestling legend Ric Flair and Carma HoldCo, is coming to Mississippi in partnership with Southern Sky Brands, a leading state-certified operator.

While on Fox News in March, Ric Flair spoke about his recent return to good health and motivation to start the cannabis brand. "It was mostly in God's hands. But I'll say this. I was hooked on Xanax since 1989, and I'm not anymore," said Flair. "Medical cannabis has changed my life... I'm so much healthier now."

"We're thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip to Mississippi with a true farm-to-patient-focused partner like Southern Sky Brands," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. "Our primary goal is to ensure patients receive the highest-quality products to improve their quality of life. Our partnership with Ric Flair, given his journey with cannabis, and Southern Sky Brands, underscores our commitment to medical cannabis patients."

"Working with Ric Flair and Carma HoldCo on the Ric Flair Drip brand has been an incredible journey," said Stan Martin, Co-Founder and Director of Southern Sky Brands. "In Mississippi, we've always been dedicated to providing patients with the best medical cannabis options. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to offer a product that not only carries the legacy of a legend but also meets the high standards our patients expect and deserve."

The stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet-flying Nature Boy's cannabis brand, Ric Flair Drip, is the first choice of cannabis patients seeking exceptional quality at an accessible price point, and soon, Mississippi patients will benefit from Nature Boy's premium strains. To learn more about products, pricing, and availability, visit Southern Sky Brands at: www.southernskybrands.com

About Carma HoldCo
Carma HoldCo transforms icons into unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide. Distribution of Carma HoldCo's products spans 100,000+ retailers across 40 states and 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit: www.carmahold.com.

About Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm-to-patient-focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical-grade growth, cultivation, and processing approach. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high-quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are 100% Mississippi-made. For more information on Southern Sky Brands, visit: www.southernskybrands.com

Media Inquiries



Brian Roberts

Chief Communications Officer
Carma HoldCo

202-202-1124 [email protected]

Morgan Engle

Director of Technology and Marketing
Southern Sky Brands

601-862-5453 [email protected]

SOURCE Carma HoldCo

Also from this source

Future's Cannabis Brand, Evol by Future, Now In Nevada

Mike Tyson To Appear At InterTabac 2023 With Futurola

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.