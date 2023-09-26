Ric Flair's Cannabis Brand Is Coming To Mississippi: "I'm Healthier Than Ever Now"

CANTON, Miss., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ric Flair Drip, the cannabis brand by professional wrestling legend Ric Flair and Carma HoldCo, is coming to Mississippi in partnership with Southern Sky Brands, a leading state-certified operator.

While on Fox News in March, Ric Flair spoke about his recent return to good health and motivation to start the cannabis brand. "It was mostly in God's hands. But I'll say this. I was hooked on Xanax since 1989, and I'm not anymore," said Flair. "Medical cannabis has changed my life... I'm so much healthier now."

"We're thrilled to bring Ric Flair Drip to Mississippi with a true farm-to-patient-focused partner like Southern Sky Brands," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. "Our primary goal is to ensure patients receive the highest-quality products to improve their quality of life. Our partnership with Ric Flair, given his journey with cannabis, and Southern Sky Brands, underscores our commitment to medical cannabis patients."

"Working with Ric Flair and Carma HoldCo on the Ric Flair Drip brand has been an incredible journey," said Stan Martin, Co-Founder and Director of Southern Sky Brands. "In Mississippi, we've always been dedicated to providing patients with the best medical cannabis options. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to offer a product that not only carries the legacy of a legend but also meets the high standards our patients expect and deserve."

The stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet-flying Nature Boy's cannabis brand, Ric Flair Drip, is the first choice of cannabis patients seeking exceptional quality at an accessible price point, and soon, Mississippi patients will benefit from Nature Boy's premium strains. To learn more about products, pricing, and availability, visit Southern Sky Brands at: www.southernskybrands.com

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo transforms icons into unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide. Distribution of Carma HoldCo's products spans 100,000+ retailers across 40 states and 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit: www.carmahold.com.

About Southern Sky Brands

Southern Sky Brands is a farm-to-patient-focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical-grade growth, cultivation, and processing approach. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high-quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are 100% Mississippi-made. For more information on Southern Sky Brands, visit: www.southernskybrands.com

Media Inquiries







Brian Roberts Chief Communications Officer

Carma HoldCo 202-202-1124 [email protected] Morgan Engle Director of Technology and Marketing

Southern Sky Brands 601-862-5453 [email protected]

SOURCE Carma HoldCo