Roger Taylor Featuring KT Tunstall "We're All Just Trying To Get By" First Single Available Now From Taylor's Forthcoming 'Outsider' Solo Album

" We're All Just Trying to Get By " is a gorgeous piece of dreamy pop with a sweeping widescreen melody, a radiant glow and a quietly profound, ultimately uplifting message. Couched in luxuriant liquid guitar and ambient seagull effects, Roger's wry lyric marvels at how every living thing on Planet Earth, from mighty mammals to tiny insects, from humans to microbes, ultimately has the same aim: to survive, to thrive, and to co-exist as harmoniously as possible.

Like a David Attenborough TV series condensed into three transcendent minutes, "We're All Just Trying to Get By" feels like a healing balm for the senses after more than a year of pandemic anxiety and socially distanced separation. The song's underlying philosophy is inclusive, humane and quietly optimistic.

"I tried to highlight the great things in life," Roger explains. "It's the simplest statement really. It's what every life force on Earth is doing: just trying to get by and proliferate and exist. That's all we are trying to do, from plants to animals to humans, trying to survive. For all our troubles and everything, every sort of life is all just trying to get by. Also, of course, we are in the middle of a bloody pandemic."

Roger's inspired choice of vocal guest on "We're All Just Trying to Get By" is KT Tunstall, the much-feted Scottish singer-songwriter whose prize-winning career includes multiple Brits and an Ivor Novello award. A late addition to the song's recording process, KT adds bluesy, grainy counterpoint to Roger's soulfully husky sighs, a delicious blend of voices that bridges musical genres and generations.

"The track was all finished and it was suggested it might be nice if we got KT involved," Roger recalls. "I love what she did, I think it really adds to the track. And she's very clever. I think people forget that she was really the pioneer as far as I know of looping, the looping technique which obviously Ed Sheeran is brilliant at and has made very popular. But I remember her doing it, what, 15 years ago? Fantastic. She's a very talented singer and musician and it's lovely to have her on the track. It's a very nice partnership."

For her part, Tunstall was thrilled at the invitation to collaborate with a songwriting legend and inspirational icon. "It was the coolest surprise Roger getting in touch during lockdown and asking me to lend my vocals to this great and meaningful song," she says. "What a pleasure to work with such a brilliant writer and musical hero."

Following the single's release, Roger and his band plan to launch the Outsider album in grand style with a 14-date UK tour in October. Promising a set list of solo career tracks old and new, plus some crowd-pleasing Queen classics, this is great news for the music-starved masses as we finally emerge from enforced hibernation. Nature is healing, the seasons are changing, soon we can come together again in shared celebration. We are all just trying to get by.

Roger Taylor UK tour dates:

Sat 2 October NEWCASTLE, O2 Academy Sun 3 October MANCHESTER, Academy Tue 5 October YORK, Barbican Wed 6 October CARDIFF, St. David's Hall Fri 8 October LIVERPOOL, O2 Academy Sat 9 October NORWICH, University East Anglia (UEA) Mon 11 October BATH, Forum Tue 12 October BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy Thu 14 October PLYMOUTH, Pavilions Fri 15 October NOTTINGHAM, Rock City Sun 17 October BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion Tue 19 October GUILFORD, G Live Wed 20 October COVENTRY, HMV Empire Fri 22 October LONDON, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

