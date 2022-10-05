RuggON Introduces the Powerful LUNA 3 8" Fully Rugged Tablet

Engineered for Users who Need a Smaller Device but Don't Want to Compromise on Performance or Ruggedness

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, an international maker of ruggedized mobile solutions, today introduced its latest fully rugged tablet, the 8" LUNA 3. Featuring an eco-friendly design, it is the most powerful yet highly efficient model in its class. With Windows 10 IoT Enterprise SAC operating system, the LUNA 3 is an ideal solution for warehouse and logistic operations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and law enforcement, specifically traffic officers and motorcycle police.

"Rugged devices do not have to be oversized or bulky," stated Tom Wang, RuggON North America CEO. "At RuggOn, our engineers realize that many applications call for a smaller tablet that will always be rugged under any circumstance. And that perfectly describes our new LUNA 3 fully rugged tablet. With two military standard certifications, IP65 rating, four-foot drop capability, and 1000 nits sunlight readable display, this 8" toughie is a perfect fit for warehouse work, drones, and certain types of police work."

The LUNA 3 comes with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor (1145G7E) with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, featuring unmatched capabilities in production, graphics performance, and AI-based performance. It has 8GB of RAM and 64 to 512 GB of M.2.2242 SSD storage.

Its Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (SAC) operating system helps users build IoT solutions they can trust, keeping their devices, data, and identities secure. It also helps users connect their devices to each other, their network, and the cloud. The unit also includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2, ensuring quality and seamless communications.

The 8" (1280 x 800) TFT LCD with 1,000 nits sunlight-readable display supports night and stealth modes for all-day availability, indoors and out. The 10-point P-CAP capacitive multi-touch screen supports glove, touch, and hard tip stylus. An optional digitizer is available.

The RuggON LUNA 3 built-in ruggedness is derived from its MIL-STD-810H (ensuring operation in demanding environmental conditions) and MIL-STD-461G certifications, IP65 rating, 4'-drop capability, and a display made of Gorilla Glass 3, which provides superb protection against breakage and scratching.

Power is supplied by either a standard (3S1P), 10.8V, 2100mAh, 22.7Wh, or extended (3S2P), 10.8V, 4200mAh, 45.4Wh battery. A unique battery protection scheme provides battery safety and health diagnostics. It uses an eco-friendly USB-C adapter for charging and supports fast charging.

Availability

The RuggON fully rugged 8" LUNA 3 tablet is available through authorized distributors across the U.S. For details, call (213) 269 4168 or email: [email protected] .

About RuggON

With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.ruggon.com.

