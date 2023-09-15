SAMBAZON® Partners with KORA Organics and Erewhon to Unveil "Miranda Kerr's KORA GLOW Smoothie"

SAMBAZON® Açaí debuts in new Erewhon smoothie inspired by KORA Organics, Miranda Kerr's organic skincare line.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15th, the leading brand of Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí, SAMBAZON , will be featured in a new smoothie at Erewhon Market in partnership with KORA Organics . "Miranda Kerr's KORA GLOW Smoothie" created by Miranda Kerr, will be available at Erewhon tonic bars for $19 through October 15th.

Miranda Kerr's KORA GLOW Smoothie contains the following ingredients:

Miranda Kerr's new Erewhon KORA Glow Smoothie featuring SAMBAZON Açaí Erewhon x Miranda Kerr's Kora Glow Smoothie Featuring SAMBAZON Unsweetened Açaí Packets

Organic SAMBAZON Unsweetened Açaí Superfruit Packs

Copina Co. Vanilla Plant-based Collagen Boost

Califia Farms Organic Unsweetened Almondmilk

Organic CocoJune Pure Coconut

Coconut Water

Maple

Banana

Blueberries

Lucuma

Blue Majik

Pitaya Powder

Coconut Cream

The smoothie's eye-catching appearance has a cloudy blue and pink base made with coconut cream, blue majik and pitaya powder, a vibrant purple middle blend with SAMBAZON® Açaí, and is topped with a lilac-colored coconut yogurt dollop. Its taste can be described as creamy and fruity, with just the right amount of sweetness.

As part of the Erewhon program, Miranda Kerr chose Organic Farming Research Foundation to which a portion of the proceeds will be donated. The goal of the non-profit organization is to further organic agriculture and encourage implementation of organic farming systems through research, education, and policy leading to more sustainable agriculture.

"SAMBAZON® is excited to be partnering with KORA Organics by Miranda Kerr and Erewhon to present this vibrant, colorful smoothie" said SAMBAZON's CMO, Vicki Isip. "The donation to Organic Farming Research Foundation furthered our excitement to participate as it naturally aligns with SAMBAZON's commitment to organic ingredients."

The use of organic SAMBAZON® Unsweetened Açaí provides an exotic berry twist to the smoothie without adding sugar. The Unsweetened Açaí Superfruit Packs are Ketogenic Certified, and offer Antioxidant Vitamin A, Omegas 3, 6, 9, and are considered a good source of fiber (per serving).

For consumers located outside the vicinity of an Erewhon, the detailed recipe for Miranda Kerr's KORA GLOW Smoothie will be released in early October for those who wish to make the radiant smoothie at home.

SAMBAZON® Unsweetened Açaí Packs, Açaí Energy Drinks, and Açaí Sobert can be found at Erewhon Market, along with a variety of major natural stores and grocers nationwide, and shopped via Instacart.

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON®, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com .

