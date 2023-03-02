Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Fla) Named Among "World's Best Hospitals"

SARASOTA, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota Memorial Hospital was recognized among the world's best hospitals Wednesday in Newsweek and Statista Inc.'s fifth annual global ranking of hospitals.

The global rankings released today by Newsweek, in collaboration with market research company Statista, recognize approximately 2,300 medical institutions across 28 countries, including 440 hospitals in the United States and 16 in Florida.

The Sarasota (FL) hospital has made the World's Best Hospitals list each year since the global rankings began in 2018. Tweet this Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional referral center offering Southwest Florida’s greatest breadth and depth of care, with more than 1 million patient visits each year across its 2 hospital campuses, free-standing ER, skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and network of outpatient and urgent care centers. Its flagship 901-bed Sarasota hospital has been consistently recognized among the nation’s best, with superior patient outcomes and comprehensive network of outpatient care. Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Sarasota, Florida) has been recognized among the World's Best Hospitals each year since Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista Inc., began releasing a global ranking of hospitals.

The SMH-Sarasota campus has made the prestigious list five years in a row, since the global rankings began in 2018. It is the only hospital in southwest Florida to make the list, which is based on patient care quality metrics as well as surveys of patients, physicians and hospital staff.

"Despite a multitude of challenges during the pandemic, our team continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to provide our community with world-class care," said Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder. "This kind of performance is possible because of the diligence and dedication of our entire team, from frontline physicians and nurses to the many other clinicians and non-clinical staff supporting their care."

"While all hospitals have been challenged by the pandemic, what sets the world's best hospitals apart from others is consistency," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief for Newsweek. "Relatively few hospitals can maintain what it takes to deliver world-class care, year in and year out," she said, "especially with rising costs, aging populations and a medical workforce exhausted from battling a global pandemic."

"The hallmarks of great hospitals, however, are not just first-class care, first-class research and first-class innovation," Cooper said. "The very best institutions also share another quality: consistency. The world's best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research."

Newsweek releases the list each year to help consumers discover leading hospitals—close to home and around the world—shaping the future of medicine. Besides the United States, other countries in the global study include Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan. The 2023 World Best Hospital rankings are published online at: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/worlds-best-hospitals-2023

About Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional referral center offering Southwest Florida's greatest breadth and depth of care, with more than 1 million patient visits each year across its 2 hospital campuses, free-standing ER, skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and network of outpatient and urgent care centers. Its flagship 901-bed Sarasota hospital has been consistently recognized as one of the nation's best, with superior patient outcomes and comprehensive network of outpatient. The public health system opened its second acute-care hospital, SMH-Venice, in November 2021, with 110 beds and full range of specialties to serve the growing south Sarasota County region. Learn more at https://www.smh.com

Contact:

Kim Savage

941-917-6271

[email protected]

SOURCE SARASOTA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL