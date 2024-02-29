Award-winning reality series offers national audience an inside look at wide variety of home renovations and design challenges all season.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 4 of the People's Telly Award and Emmy®-nominated series "Life On Mar's: The Home Makeover Show," to be available on Amazon Prime Video's global streaming video service immediately. Created and hosted by Mar Jennings, frequently referred to as America's Top Lifestyle Expert, it remains the first and only home makeover series filmed entirely in Connecticut, and the production recently received tenth Emmy® nomination.

Mar Jennings INFLUENCER • LIFESTYLE EXPERT • TV HOST • AUTHOR • REALTOR America's Top Lifestyle Expert, Mar Jennings is an Emmy® nominated, nationally syndicated television show host, entrepreneur, philanthropist and influencer. Currently, the Mar Jennings brand reaches approximately one million consumers each month across all media platforms. SEASON 4 OF AWARD-WINNING EMMY®-NOMINATED HOME MAKEOVER SHOW "LIFE ON MAR'S" JOINS SEASONS 1-3 ON AMAZON PRIME

Turns out, after 40+ episodes host Mar Jennings is going stronger than ever. This exciting new season he's going back to his roots. The theme? Casual Luxury: Room by Room. He's done big, he's done small, but now he's showing you how to transform spaces in a way that changes day to day lives. From kitchens to patios to bathrooms to bedrooms and beyond, there's no space that doesn't get elevated when Mar's Casual Luxury design principles get used one room at a time. After all, perfect moments need special spaces. So, he makes them timeless and worth celebrating. Casual Luxury is the blueprint to any great design and Mar shows us why.

This season culminates with a special holiday episode: festive decorations surround a Victorian-era carolers concert as part of a charity event for a special cause, hosted at Mar's own home, Rosebrook Gardens.

The series, its host, director and writer were the first-ever recipients of the inaugural People's Telly Award, presented in June 2018, and has garnered a total of ten Emmy® award nominations over the seasons.

Mar Jennings' home and garden design expertise continue to make him unique in the television arena—both as an on-camera personality and real-world, hands-on designer. The series continues to highlight Jennings' own ingenious design principles within each renovation. "I'm excited to continue sharing my six Casual Luxury design principles with a national audience—and give a glimpse inside my own home, too," says Jennings. Many introductions and design planning conversations take place at his home, called Rosebrook Gardens.

Each episode features new design challenges in a new home. Viewers become acquainted with each home's history, get to know the homeowners and Mar's team, and follow off-site trips for inspiration. Episodes are detailed, with lighthearted moments, and include Jennings divulging details of the completed transformations and end with a final reveal.

Directed by Emmy®-winning director, Christopher Panton, and created by Mar Jennings, seasons 1, 2 & 3 received overwhelmingly positive response from viewers and critical acclaim. The series is produced by S&J Multimedia LCC of Westport, CT, and is currently in pre-production on Season 5 which is set to air in 2024l.

About Mar Jennings

INFLUENCER • LIFESTYLE EXPERT • TV HOST • AUTHOR • REALTOR

America's Top Lifestyle Expert, Mar Jennings is an Emmy® nominated, nationally syndicated television show host, entrepreneur, philanthropist and influencer. Currently, the Mar Jennings brand reaches approximately one million consumers each month across all media platforms.

www.marjennings.com

https://www.facebook.com/MarJenningsOfficial/

https://www.instagram.com/marjennings/

About Life On Mar's: The Home Makeover Show

Life On Mar's: The Home Makeover Show is a fun, fast-paced series that highlights the top-to-bottom, inside-and-out, multi-home renovations and restorations of varied homes across Connecticut. Much more than a decorating show, this series captures everything from demolition and construction to design and decor. Including plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets and helpful 'smart Tips'—advice from Jennings on

how viewers can apply what they see on the show in their own home. The series debuted on ABC's WTNH. Season five is currently in production, with a 2024 air date expected.

Media Contact:

Paul Mitchell

203-227-4065

[email protected]

SOURCE Mar Jennings