SeaWorld Launches 60th Anniversary Celebrations and Unveils "There's So Much More to Sea"

Guests are invited to take advantage of limited time promotions on tickets and passes to join the celebrations, which kick off on March 21 with in-park parties and continue with thrilling new rides, shows and experiences coming this summer

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld is turning 60 this year, and to celebrate, the world-class parks are throwing a party and marking the occasion throughout the year with all-new themed rides and attractions, exciting new presentations and shows, and plenty of other exclusive ticket and experience offers, plus limited-edition food and beverage items, merchandise and collectibles that will be announced in the coming weeks.

All part of its "So Much More to Sea" 60th anniversary campaign, SeaWorld is inviting guests to dive deeper and explore more than ever before, including sharing history and milestones in park and through digital channels. The party officially gets started across the parks on Thursday, March 21 – 60 years to the day that SeaWorld opened its gates for the first time in 1964. The anniversary kick-off party will be in full swing into the weekend, continuing through Sunday, March 24, and anniversary celebrations will continue with more special events and experiences coming this summer. Guests are invited to share their favorite SeaWorld memories over the past six decades and throughout the anniversary celebrations using #SeaWorld60.

"Throughout our history, our SeaWorld parks have offered fun and enriching experiences, from up-close animal encounters and educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. We have been and continue to be committed to creating exciting and immersive experiences that help inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world," said Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "Now, as we celebrate our 60th Anniversary, there's truly 'So Much More to Sea' at SeaWorld. We're inviting our guests to join us on a journey through our past and all that makes SeaWorld such a special place today, while also exploring all that's new and exciting this year, including thrilling new rides and attractions, exciting new presentations and shows, exclusive experiences offers and limited-edition food and beverage, merchandise and collectibles."

SeaWorld's 60th anniversary celebration will introduce fans to several new things as there's "So Much More to Sea." They include:

All-New Thrilling Rides and Attractions: SeaWorld will open new, highly-anticipated themed rides and attractions in each of its U.S. parks in Spring 2024, including "Penguin Trek" at SeaWorld Orlando, "Catapult Falls" at SeaWorld San Antonio and "Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience" at SeaWorld San Diego.

New exciting Cirque-style shows at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio and a live performance character show: at SeaWorld San Diego, will bring guests more exciting experiences. All-New Character Parades: Making its debut this summer, guests of all ages will enjoy a new 60 th Anniversary celebration parade featuring fan favorite live costumed characters.

Making its debut this summer, guests of all ages will enjoy a new 60 Anniversary celebration parade featuring fan favorite live costumed characters. All-New 60th Anniversary Food & Beverage, Merchandise and Collectibles: Guests will be able to celebrate SeaWorld's milestone 60th Anniversary with special limited-edition food and beverage offerings, collectables and exclusive memorabilia throughout the year.

The best way to take in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations and everything happening at SeaWorld parks this year is with an Annual Pass. Annual Passholders enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like exclusive access to new events and attractions, FREE parking, FREE guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Guests are invited to check out the park's local webpages for special offers on tickets and passes – SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego.

Since opening for the first time in 1964, SeaWorld has provided meaningful experiences that educate and inspire guests of all ages to care about marine life. The "So Much More to Sea" 60th anniversary campaign continues to deliver on this commitment and promises to provide guests with enriching experience for years to come.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

