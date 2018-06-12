Seniorlink's "My Wish - An Alzheimer's Story" Wins New England Emmy for Outstanding Public Service Announcement

In November 2017, in honor of National Family Caregivers Month, Seniorlink, launched its second annual Thank You Caregiver Nation campaign, an initiative to acknowledge and honor the commitment of the 15 million family caregivers in the U.S. who are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's Disease or a related dementia. The campaign focused specifically on caregivers supporting family members suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias. Through the efforts of these family caregivers, loved ones can remain in the community instead of living in an institution.

To help raise awareness of this important issue, Seniorlink worked with Parallax Productions and Mechanica to share the story of Pam Montana, a woman diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, and Bob, her husband and caregiver, in the My Wish video (youtu.be/FhzczzyN1T8). Since her diagnosis, Pam has dedicated herself to supporting efforts to find a cure for Alzheimer's through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for the millions of individuals who are afflicted with the disease; and to try to find ways to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. As part of her efforts, Pam serves on the Board of Directors of the National Alzheimer's Association.

Seniorlink also supports Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers through a Facebook group (www.caregivernation.org). The private group, with more than 3,000 members, invites caregivers to connect with fellow caregivers, share experiences and challenges, and motivate each other through the challenges of caregiving.

"The work of family caregivers can be unrelenting, and particularly stressful, when caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's Disease or dementia. Thank You Caregiver Nation is our small way of recognizing and supporting family caregivers for the work that they do every day," said Seniorlink President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Riley. "We are honored that our My Wish video received an Emmy, and hope that this recognition will help raise more awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia diseases, as well as for family caregivers nationwide."

The New England Emmys were held on June 2, 2018 and are awarded by the Boston/New England chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

