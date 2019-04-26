Shae Altered Releases First Of 6 Singles This Year - "I Don't Feel Right" Sheds Light On Personal Struggle.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Shae Altered releases her all-new single "I Don't Feel Right", the first of 6 singles this year from the fully independent female artist. In this first release, Shae aims to raise awareness about mental health and self-care through acknowledging the first step towards wellness: acknowledging when we don't feel right.

Working with Nashville based producer, Aaron Wagner, in January of 2019 to write and record this new song Shae finds a new vibe to her unique sound while still staying connected to the recognizable and unique style of her previous recordings. The cinematic pop song skips any intro and jumps right into the lyrics "never thought I'd be the one to lose my mind, I don't feel right." The winding and melancholy melody weaves a story that Shae hopes fans and listeners find empowering to ask for help should they need it. Singing from experience, she hopes this song encourages those struggling with depression and other mental health issues to seek professional help by visiting their doctor or by calling the National Alliance on Mental Illness hotline toll-free at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).

Shae Altered is a Portland Oregon based indie artist who wraps herself in often gloomy pop songs with driving beats. Feeling comfortable in the dark, she frequently features analog synths paired with haunting melodies. Shae will be spending time this spring and summer playing shows along the west coast to promote her music and make new fans.

The song is available on all digital stores now or head here: http://hyperurl.co/idontfeelright

