Sharp Receives "World's Leading Air Purifier Brand"(1) Certification for its Plasmacluster™ Air Purifiers by Euromonitor International Limited

"We are very pleased to see the Sharp's brand of Plasmacluster Air Purifiers are certified as a World's Leading Air Purifier Brand," says Jim Sanduski, President, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. "Plasmacluster is associated with products that include Sharp's exclusive Plasmacluster Ion technology built into over 100 million products worldwide since 2001."

The EPA states the concentration of some indoor pollutants are often 2 to 5 times higher than typical outdoor concentrations. Sharp is especially proud to offer high quality air purifiers because, according to the EPA, when used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants including viruses in a home or confined space.

"Sharp believes becoming a World's Leading Air Purifier Brand is earned by creating high-quality products that consumers desire. Sharp Plasmacluster air purifiers in the United States are certified by independent laboratories including AHAM for CADR ratings and power consumption. They are also certified by California Air Resources Board (CARB) that they meet CARB's strict ozone emission standards," says Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Sharp Home Electronics Company of America.

Sharp Plasmacluster air purifiers in the United States feature long-life 2-year or 5-year filters (depending on the model) to help ensure a lower total cost of ownership. Each model is recommended by room size, and the generous product coverage area at one air change per hour gives you the flexibility you need to find a model that is a perfect fit for every room in your home.

It's no wonder families around the world trust Sharp Plasmacluster Air Purifiers.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 and received a 2021 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

