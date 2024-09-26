Shincheonji Church in Masan Holds "Shincheonji's Bible Seminar: Testimony on the Fulfilled Realities of Revelation," Fulfilling the Requests of the Regional Pastors

MASAN, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Pastor of 20 Years in Ministry: "Other Pastors Shouldn't Dismiss It Just Because They Belong to a Different Denomination, They Should Listen for Themselves and Decide"

During the '2024 Shincheonji's Bible Seminar on Testifying to the Fulfillment of Revelation,' held in Masan on the 25th, a pastor who's served for 20 years expressed his impression, saying, "I was moved by how Shincheonji Church focuses on the prophecies recorded in the Bible."

Chairman Lee giving a lecture during the '2024 Shincheonji Revelation Achievement Reality Evidence Evidence Crusade' held at Shincheonji Masan Church on the 25th. Pastors who attended the '2024 Shincheonji Revelation Achievement Reality Evidence Crusade' held at Shincheonji Masan Church on the 25th.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, agreed to host the seminar after continuous requests from pastors and believers in the Yeongnam region. Over 100 pastors and more than 16,000 other people attended the seminar, which was also broadcasted live on YouTube, where it garnered over 375,155 views.

Chairman Lee Man-hee, leader of Shincheonji Church and seminar speaker, focused on Revelation chapter 10, providing a clear overview of prophecy and fulfillment throughout the Bible.

"I am testifying to what I have seen and heard in regard to the contents of Revelation," Chairman Lee said. "The words of the Bible must be delivered exactly as they are, without distortion or addition, like a sealed document. Rather than oppressing or criticizing, people should, as Jesus said, humble themselves like children and personally check whether the message is true or false."

He continued, "The Bible says the path to Heaven is narrow and difficult. Just saying you believe in Jesus won't take you to Heaven. You need to listen carefully to every word Jesus spoke, understand clearly who you are according to the Bible, and have faith according to the Word."

Pastors in the Gyeongnam region who have encountered the teachings of Shincheonji are showing signs of fundamental change.

"My perspective changed significantly after listening to the Word and judging for myself," one pastor said. "I signed a partnership agreement because I believe that continued communication with Shincheonji will benefit the congregation."

"I was amazed to see Chairman Lee give a lecture for over an hour without even opening the Bible; as I listened carefully, I found nothing that strayed from the Bible," another pastor shared. "I feel compelled to share this message with more people."

Shincheonji Church is planning to hold another large Bible seminar in Busan on the 29th.

As of the end of last month, 727 Korean churches had signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus to exchange teachings. Internationally, a total of 13,053 churches across 84 countries have signed MOUs with Shincheonji Church. Notably, 1,671 churches in 43 countries have joined Shincheonji Church and replaced their signs.

Media Contact:

Scott Alwin

909-731-3451

[email protected]

SOURCE Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony