Silverbelly Whiskey, a Premium Spirit Distilled Exclusively for and Hand-Selected by Alan Jackson, Announces Latest and Twice as Aged Run of Batch #4 Entitled "I'd Love You All Over Again"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverbelly Whiskey, the whiskey of Country music, is pleased to announce the latest limited time roll-out of their Silverbelly Batch #4 entitled "I'd Love You All Over Again."

Following an initial successful launch alongside Alan Jackson's 2022 tour, the brand is excited to now debut their latest product offering, taking the brand back to its roots in Tennessee in which their latest roll-out will coincide with Alan (Jackson)'s upcoming 2024/25 Tour entitled "Last Call: One More For the Road."

Silverbelly Whiskey

With the ambition of becoming a leader in celebrity spirits and a truly localized Nashville, TN brand from start to finish, Silverbelly Whiskey will now be distilled, aged and bottled in the hills of Tennessee. Batch #4 "I'd Love You All Over Again" is aged twice as long as the brand's original three batches, increasing both the whiskey's quality and age statement to a minimum of 4 years straight bourbon whiskey, while still maintaining the same $39.99 MSRP as the previous three releases.

In an effort to expand past the company's original plans and goals of becoming a notable contender in Tennessee and beyond, the brand will also be announcing their first ever 5+ year single barrel release this upcoming July.

"We couldn't be more excited as to the future of Silverbelly in 2024 and beyond," states Robbie Goldsmith, CEO of Silverbelly Whiskey. Goldsmith continues, "Coming back to our roots in Nashville, it's time to make what is inside the bottle as good as the music we love to listen to. We are dedicated to the continuous process of creating a quality product in the city and state that we love."

Silverbelly Whiskey will be rolling out the new batch in 15 states, 1000+ retailers, and online in 47 states and the UK via www.silverbellywhiskey.com.

About Silverbelly Whiskey

Silverbelly Whiskey combines two American traditions - whiskey and country music - to create a spirit worthy of honoring Jackson's historic career.

Named after the color of the country icon's Stetson cowboy hat, the "classic" (UPROXX) whiskey uses a unique batch numbering system, with each batch named in chronological order after Jackson's 35 career chart-topping songs.

Available via 1000+ retailers in over 15 states, online in 47 states and the United Kingdom, Silverbelly's current release - named after the fan-favorite "I'd Love You All Over Again," which follows the first three successful batches "Here In The Real World," "Wanted," and "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow."

For more information on Silverbelly Whiskey, visit silverbellywhiskey.com or on social media at @silverbellywhiskey

