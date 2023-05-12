SINGER/SONGWRITER AIDAN JUDE DROPS JUDE & THE STRANGERS' DEBUT ALBUM TITLED "BEGGAR'S TAVERN" TODAY ON EVANDRIA RECORDS

JUDE ALSO PENS FOUR SONGS FOR BMG FILM SOUNDTRACK FOR THE TUTOR STARRING NOAH SCHNAPP AND VICTORIA JUSTICE

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop singer/songwriter Aidan Jude releases his debut concept album with Jude & The Strangers titled BEGGAR'S TAVERN, available today. The 21-year-old New Jersey based artist and producer introduces Jude & The Strangers with an epic 15-track concept recording that marks its first full-length album. Additionally, his Jude & The Strangers tracks, and one solo track, are currently featured on the BMG soundtrack for the new film released this week, "The Tutor," starring Noah Schnapp of Netflix's Stranger Things, and Victoria Justice. Jude & The Strangers will also hit the road this spring and summer in the Tri-State area (check website for more information).

BEGGAR’S TAVERN by Jude & The Strangers

BEGGAR'S TAVERN was conceived by Jude as he says is "a love letter to my generation, Gen Z." The album's first 10 tracks are poppy, up-tempo songs, followed by five more contemplative ballads. The lead single/focal track is the high-energy opener, "Cocktail Hour," which Jude calls the album's tightest song and "one that encapsulates everything about the album as a whole."

TRACK LISTING FOR "BEGGAR'S TAVERN" INCLUDES:

Cocktail Hour

Summers Gone Away

Fair Warning

Starland

Prelude

Beggar's Tavern

Sad Boi

7th Street Bodega

Here To Stay

Fall Too Short

I Love You So

Heartache and War

Anna's Ghost

A Beggar's Last Choice

Together At Last

Four of Jude's songs are featured on the Jordan Ross directed theatrical film, "The Tutor" soundtrack, and includes: "The Fighter And The Sage," "Two Feet Away," "As Roses Fall," and "Fall Too Short." Says Jude, "These are all special songs to me which helped me get started and laid the foundation for my career when I was a solo artist (who released "One Way" in 2019). Jordan Ross' interest in them assures me that I'm doing something right in terms of my singing and songwriting, and the way he's using them in 'The Tutor' takes me to a whole new professional level."

Jude's song, "Ride With Me," was also featured in the 2022 racing documentary film by Branded Entertainment founder Charlotte Fantelli, "Hunt Vs. Lauda: The New Generation," which chronicles the contemporary rivalry of the sons, Freddie and Mathias, of legendary Formula One drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, which inspired Ron Howard's 2013 film Rush.

Says Fantelli, "Aidan is a pleasure to work with and a true artist. What's more, for one so young, he has a very old soul with a seemingly endless musical knowledge that transcends time. Having commissioned Aidan to create the title track for 'Hunt Vs Lauda; The Next Generation,' it was clear he has the rare ability to translate a director's vision into music and capture the pace and spirit of the cinematography perfectly. He is top of the list for my next projects…"

Jude signed a publishing deal with Kobalt Cinematic in 2021, and has also caught the attention of producer/songwriter PJ Bianco (Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony), who will be working with him this year.

For more information visit: www.judeandthestrangers.com.

