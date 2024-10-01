Slotomania Extends Exclusive "Let's Make a Deal" Partnership with An Opportunity for Fans to Win Big!

Fans can spin, win, and deal their way through in-game excitement and a special sponsorship of the Big Deal of the Day in "Let's Make a Deal" Episodes throughout October.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika, is excited to announce an extended collaboration with the hit game show "Let's Make a Deal." From October 1 to October 24, 2024, Slotomania will sponsor The Big Deal of the Day round on "Let's Make a Deal," offering lucky contestants the chance to win big with even more exciting prizes in the ultimate showdown of chance, luck, and fun.

Amnon Calev, Executive General Manager of Slotomania, said:

"We're elated to bring Slotomania's excitement back to 'Let's Make a Deal' fans. The Big Deal of the Day is an iconic end game that gives contestants and viewers an experience similar to the thrill of a jackpot winning moment. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Slotomania's belief to deliver joy and big wins to players, whether in-game or on-air."

In addition to sponsoring the show's Big Deal of the Day, the Slotomania game will feature "Let's Make a Deal" branded wild reels and huge jackpots! To capture the thrill of the TV show, Slotomania will incorporate the iconic "Let's Make a Deal" prize reveals, where players can choose a door of their own to win in-game rewards and bonuses. Slotomania also offers a special bonus for new players - download Slotomania and receive 60 free spins on the "Let's Make a Deal" slot, along with 1,000,000 free coins as a welcome bonus!

Kat Torina, VP of Partnership Solutions at Fremantle:

"The continued partnership with Slotomania creates fun and excitement by combining the best of gaming and television entertainment. The Big Deal of the Day creates unforgettable moments on 'Let's Make a Deal' and now has the same opportunity to create these same moments in the mobile gaming world."

Back in May of 2024 Slotomania and "Let's Make a Deal" gifted three brand new cars to players and with this renewed partnership, they are doubling down to surprise and delight fans. The collaboration is a testament to the magic of combining the best of gaming and television entertainment to provide new and engaging ways for players and viewers to participate.

Tune in to "Let's Make a Deal" from October 1 to October 24 for a chance to see Slotomania's Big Deal of the Day sponsored episodes. And be sure to download Slotomania for free in the App Store or Google Play store and get spinning!

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About "Let's Make A Deal"™

"Let's Make A Deal" originally premiered on daytime TV in 1963. Since then, "Let's Make A Deal" has had over 14,000 contestants trade away prizes in hand for a chance at what's behind the curtain only to walk away with an even better prize or the dreaded Zonk!

"Let's Make A Deal" is currently hosted by Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady, also features announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musical director Cat Gray and is the show where you never know what's going to happen. In addition to the talented cast, the other part of the show that makes it unique is that all contestants dress in costumes to increase their chances of standing out. This latest version of "Let's Make A Deal" has received 29 Daytime Emmy Nominations, with three wins including one for Brady as Outstanding Game Show host.

"Let's Make A Deal" is produced by Fremantle and broadcast weekdays on CBS. John Quinn is the executive producer.

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to data.ai, Slotomania is the #1 free–to-play slots game by monthly worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp