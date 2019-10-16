SmartSens Wins 2019 "Ernst & Young Fudan China's Most Promising Company" Award

The "Ernst & Young Fudan China's Most Promising Company" competition is now in its ninth year. Every year, the selection committee is tasked with discovering future industry leaders for China's strategic sectors, paying particular attention to early-stage, fast-growth companies with proven development potential. The goal is to give the capital market an opportunity to become acquainted with China's rising stars and accelerate the growth of these companies. To date, 186 companies have received this accolade, among which 36 have successfully gone public, and many have become industry leaders.

The selection committee included senior executives from Ernst & Young and academic experts from Fudan University School of Management. It holistically evaluates the candidates based on their "capacity for sustained growth," "international development potential," "demonstrated competitive advantage" and other categories. As a result, 28 companies were listed winners, among which 23 were honored the "Most Promising Company" Award and five received the "Most Promising Seeded Company" Award.

As one of China's CMOS image sensor companies with proprietary, innovative technologies, SmartSens was founded as a company focusing on security applications. While it continues to advance its lead in the Security & Surveillance industry, SmartSens is expanding its portfolio of products for artificial intelligence (AI), automotive and ADAS applications. With its mission to create products that meet the demands of the industry, SmartSens has been developing proprietary CIS technologies and patents. The selection committee recognizes SmartSens as a model company demonstrating ingenuity, entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusivity, and the ability to challenge conventions, create new business models and evolve with industry trends and developments.

"We are honored to have been recognized by Ernst & Young and Fudan University, and to have received the 'China's Most Promising Company' Award," SmartSens Co-Founder Mr. Li Yue remarked. "Prof. Lu Changjiang, associate dean of Fudan University School of Management, said that companies should be 'curious,' 'innovative,' tenacious,' 'empathetic' and 'mission-driven,' which are values that SmartSens has always insisted upon and pursued. In recent years, China has seen historic growth in research capabilities at unprecedented speeds, and it is changing the competitive landscape of a multitude of industries, including that of CMOS image sensors. SmartSens will continue leveraging its technological edge and collaboration with industry partners to meet the demands of new applications, driving CMOS image sensing technology into a new era."

About SmartSens

SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a high-performance CMOS image sensing (CIS) chip design company. The company was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Shanghai and has both research centers and sales offices in various cities around the world, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Hong Kong, Hsinchu and San Jose, California.

SmartSens is dedicated to providing future-oriented and world-leading CMOS image sensing products. With an international and accomplished research team, SmartSens owns a suite of proprietary technologies, including full color night vision, DSI Pixel, global exposure built on voltage domain architecture and Stack BSI processes, among many others.

SmartSens has always kept the needs of the customer first, constantly innovating with the goal of providing the customer with high-quality video capturing solutions, with products in Security & Surveillance, Automotive, Machine Vision, consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, automatic vacuums, smart home), and other application fields. Since 2017, SmartSens has maintained its lead in the CIS Security & Surveillance global market share for two consecutive years, and it has had achievements in machine vision, artificial intelligence, among other applications.

SOURCE SmartSens Technology