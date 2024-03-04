Sony Honored as One of "2024 World's Most Ethical Companies®" for the Sixth Time

TOKYO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") today announced that it has been named one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute, the US-based global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

2024 World's Most Ethical Companies 6-Time Honoree

This year's list includes 136 companies from across 20 countries and regions, and 44 industries. These companies were evaluated across five categories: Ethics and Compliance Program, Corporate Governance, Culture of Ethics, Environmental and Social Impact, and Third Party Management. The Institute reviewed each company's ethical operations, focusing on areas such as exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

This award recognizes Sony's ongoing commitment to fulfilling its Purpose, "Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology," in alignment with Sony's Values of "Integrity & Sincerity" through ethical and responsible business conduct by all Sony Group employees. Being named one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies inspires us to further evolve Sony's Ethics and Compliance program, including our Code of Conduct and our ethical culture, as we work together to create sustainable value.

Sony Group Corporation, Representative Corporate Executive Officer, Chairman and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida stated, "We are both pleased and proud that Ethisphere has named Sony one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for six consecutive years. Sony holds "Integrity & Sincerity" as one of its important Values across the group. Together, with our 110,000 employees who share this Values, we will continue to practice and evolve our ethical approach to management, and work towards value creation from a long-term perspective with the aim of growth."

Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne commented, "It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders. Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Sony for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

[References]

For more information about Sony's corporate ethics and compliance-related efforts, please refer here.

https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/csr_report/

The complete list of 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at:

https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

*"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation