SouthState earns "America's Best Mid-Size Companies" award from TIME Magazine

News provided by

SouthState Bank N.A.

Jul 23, 2024, 09:27 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has earned the "America's Best Mid-Size Companies" award from TIME Magazine, being one of the select few regional banks to receive the award.

"We are both humbled and honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies. It is a testament to the commitment of our dedicated team members who care for our customers and communities daily, while continually striving for strong financial performance," said Richard Murray, SouthState president.

TIME Magazine has issued their inaugural list of America's 500 best Mid-Size Companies. SouthState Bank has been named to the list.
In order to develop the list of America's Best Mid-Size Companies, TIME and research partner Statista used the following methodology:

  • All companies that operate in the United States and generated between $100 million and $10 billion of revenue were considered.
  • Employee satisfaction was investigated based on survey data from a large sample of employees from these U.S. companies.
  • After determining the companies with an above-average satisfaction level, the revenue growth of each company over the past three years was considered.
  • Finally, those companies that performed above-average for employee satisfaction and revenue growth were assessed on numerous KPIs in environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance.

The scores of all three dimensions were added with an equal percentage basis to form the final ranking score, with 100 points being the maximum. The 500 companies with the highest score received the America's Best Mid-Size Companies award from TIME.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.

