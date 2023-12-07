Stebani Cruz Releases Her New Song and Video - "Where's My City Gone"

07 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After enduring years of personal struggles and devastating brain trauma, Stebani Cruz, a talented singer-songwriter, returns to her beloved hometown of New York City, only to discover a city plagued by poverty, crime, drugs and homelessness. Overwhelmed by the decay of her great City where she was born and raised, Stebani channels her emotions into a powerful song titled "Where's My City Gone," a poignant reflection of the decline of the once vibrant and thriving metropolis.

"Where's My City Gone" will resonate deeply with New Yorkers and citizens of U.S. Cities. Stebani's heartfelt lyrics are sure to strike conversations about the social and economic issues plaguing our cities. Her passionate performance and thought-provoking message elevate the song beyond mere entertainment.  

Stebani Cruz is not just a musician, but a symbol of resilience and hope.

