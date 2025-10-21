STEMup™ Science and Technology Foundation Announces Second Grant Award from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to Advance STEM Workforce Development Through Venture Development and Creation"

"The Chicken and Egg Dilemma Solved by the Coop Approach to Workforce and Venture Development"

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The STEMup™ Science and Technology Foundation today announced its second grant award of $300,000 from the Richard King Mellon Foundation (RKMF) to accelerate the transformation of Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania into a global hub for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce development. STEMup has received two grants from RKMF totaling $600,000 for the planning and pilot implementation of the STEMup program.

The initiative, known as STEMup™, is designed to address the critical gaps facing the region's workforce: demographic decline, shortages of mid-career talent, underrepresentation of underserved communities, and the fragmentation of STEM education and training efforts. Building on its innovative "theory-to-action" framework, STEMup integrates domain-specific education, apprenticeship models, and venture-focused pathways to bridge the gap between learning and real-world application.

At the heart of STEMup's approach is its Coop Model—a novel solution to the long-standing "chicken-and-egg dilemma" of workforce readiness and venture growth. Traditionally, regions face the challenge of whether to train employees first or create companies first to employ them. The Coop Model solves this by simultaneously advancing both:

Core Components of STEMup:

Domain-Specific Education (DSE): Expert-driven, industry-aligned modules developed in partnership with universities and companies, focused on life sciences, artificial intelligence, robotics, biomanufacturing, and other priority fields.

Expert-driven, industry-aligned modules developed in partnership with universities and companies, focused on life sciences, artificial intelligence, robotics, biomanufacturing, and other priority fields. Pittsburgh Innovators Apprenticeship Program (PIAP): A dual-level experiential system pairing STEMup Masters (senior academic and industry leaders) with STEMup Mentors (specialized experts) to provide both broad coaching and targeted skill development.

A Collaborative Ecosystem

STEMup brings together a powerful coalition of universities, industry leaders, nonprofits, and community partners. Together, these organizations contribute content, mentorship, and direct connections to employment and venture opportunities.

Vision for Pittsburgh and Beyond

By unifying regional assets and creating inclusive pathways, STEMup aims to:

Enrich Pittsburgh as a 21st-century STEM talent capital.





Provide equitable access to STEM opportunities for underrepresented groups.





Drive job creation, company formation, and long-term economic growth.





Serve as a replicable model—the "Pittsburgh Model"—for workforce and venture innovation nationally.

"STEMup represents more than a workforce training program—it's a civic engine for Pittsburgh," said Dr. Neil Campbell, Executive Chairman, of the STEMup. "By solving the chicken-and-egg dilemma with our Coop Model, we ensure that workforce development and venture development grow hand-in-hand, creating lasting opportunities for individuals, companies, and the region as a whole."

"Our partnerships with universities, industry, and community organizations are central to STEMup's success," added Dr. Donald Very, Executive Director. "Together, we're building an ecosystem where education, innovation, and entrepreneurship intersect to shape the future of Western Pennsylvania."

STEMup™ is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through next-generation STEM education, workforce readiness, innovation systems support, and venture development and creation frameworks. Through its Domain-Specific Education modules, apprenticeship programming, and ecosystem partnerships, STEMup bridges talent, technology, and entrepreneurship to accelerate growth in the regional innovation economy. The organization is committed to unlocking the full 21st-century potential of Pittsburgh as a hub for science, technology, and inclusive economic growth

The Richard King Mellon Foundation is one of the largest philanthropic organizations in Southwestern Pennsylvania and among the 50 largest in the world. Established in 1947, the Foundation focuses its grantmaking on conservation, education, families and youth, regional economic development, and system reform. The Foundation's assets exceed $3.4 billion, and its support for STEM-focused organizations reflects its commitment to workforce development, educational opportunity, and regional economic growth.

