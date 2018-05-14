Still Buying Wireless the Old Fashioned Way? Mint Mobile Says, "That's Not Right!"

Launched only 18 months ago, Mint Mobile has already sold over 1 million GB of data, and by its 2 year anniversary is projected to sell well over 3 million GB of data! This sales trajectory positions Mint as one of the fastest growing wireless companies in the industry. By offering buy-in-bulk discounts and coupling those discounts with an online-only business model, Mint is able to offer the lowest price in wireless while maintaining a premium service that disrupts the traditional wireless category.

"When we introduce newcomers to Mint Mobile, they always react with amazement at the high value and low cost of our plans. They assume our offer must be too good to be true," comments Aron North, SVP of Marketing & Creative at Mint Mobile. "After having these conversations again and again, we knew conquering this sense of doubt had to be central to our strategy in launching our national broadcast campaign. We are focused on disrupting the status quo and our advertising is introducing concepts so disruptive you'll have to do a double take and take notice."

Spending More Than $15 Each Month for Wireless? That's Not Right!

With entry-level data plans at 2GB of high-speed 4G LTE data starting at just $15 per month, and the option to get 10GB of 4G LTE data for just $25 per month (which is 2x more data than the average American uses) Mint is designed for the smart online shopper. Mint is like buying wireless from a blend of Costco and Amazon: you get bulk pricing, but you order it online—so, like your favorite consumer goods, you get fast, reliable mobile service delivered right to your door. Mint's online-only business model helps keep is another way Mint keeps its prices way below the traditional carriers with plans including:.

$15 per month for 2GB of high-speed 4G LTE data per month, plus Unlimited Talk & Text

Waiting in Long Lines and Getting Upsold on Accessories? That's Not Right!

Similar to companies like Dollar Shave Club and Warby Parker, Mint has none of the costly traditional infrastructure that drives up consumer costs for goods and services including wireless—there are no expensive buildings to rent, no storefronts to maintain, and no nationwide army of sales staff. When switching to Mint, you benefit directly from this online-only model, ensuring the best deals in wireless. Likewise, Mint's app and website makes purchasing plans a snap. No longer do you need to find parking, stand in long lines, or get upsold plans and accessories you don't want. With Mint, you order what you want, where you want and anytime you want.

Buying into the "Unlimited" Racket? That's Not Right!

Mint knows that not everyone uses their phone data the same way, and on many other carriers, low-data users are often paying for users who gorge on unlimited data. With WiFi nearly everywhere—from home and work to cafes and public parks—most users don't need an excessive amount of data each month. By providing low prices and transparency, Mint is helping customers understand their data usage to potentially save hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year on wireless.

Enjoying Something Awesome You Can't Share With Friends? That's Not Right!

When you fall in love with Mint's low cost and great service, you will want to talk about it with your friends and family, and will inevitably tell them that you are paying just $15 per month. "We know what happens next," North added. "Friends and Family ask 'how can I get that too?'" With Mint's new "Share the Love" program, each SIM kit ordered comes with an additional 7-day free trial of Mint to give to a loved one, so friends and family can try the service for free before they decide to buy.

Can't Find Good Customer Service? That's Not Right!

Mint knows that you don't have time to sit on hold for hours waiting for someone to answer your questions. Mint's customer care team is tripling in size to better serve customers as we grow. For those who need help outside live operator hours, Mint has launched a community moderated help page at MintMobile.com/community, and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) customer chatbot on MintMobile.com. Mint is also proud to announce the introduction of @MintMobileCares on Facebook and Twitter, where customers who prefer to access customer care through social media can now get questions answered directly.

Not Able to Test Your Service Before Switching Carriers? That's Not Right!

Through the Mint Mobile app, customers will now be able to check their coverage, device compatibility and then purchase the $5 Mint Mobile Starter Kit. The Starter Kit allows customers 7-days to talk, text and use high-speed 4G LTE data at work, home or anywhere you frequent. If the service is a fit you can purchase a plan right from the app and Mint will credit you $5 on your plan purchase.

An Unconditional Money Back Guarantee on All Plans? That's All Kinds of Right!

Effective today, Mint Mobile is expanding its unconditional refund policy to include a 7-day money back guarantee on all plans. With this refund policy, new customers can install and activate their Mint Mobile SIMs and use the service as normal, with the ability to opt out and get a full refund, minus shipping and handling fees, within the first 7 days of activation. This guarantee was previously only available on introductory 3-month plans, and we are excited to offer it on all plans going forward.

To sign up for Mint Mobile, or to get more information, visit MintMobile.com or on Facebook at @MintMobileWireless.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is a mobile wireless provider that offers the absolute lowest prices for talk, text and data plans in the U.S. on the nation's most advanced 4G LTE high-speed network with no contracts. The service was developed by Ultra Mobile in 2016 for the savvy internet shopper who is looking for flexible wireless options at incredible value. With Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program, customers can get Mint Mobile service on their current device by switching out the SIM card on unlocked GSM phones.

