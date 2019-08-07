SunDance Named "Florida's BEST Printer" at 2019 Florida Print Awards Ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance (sundanceusa.com), an Orlando-based marketing, mail, design and print company, was awarded The Golden Flamingo for "Florida's Best Printer" at the 2019 Florida Print Awards Ceremony. They also received 36 additional accolades and trophies, including 19 Best of Category, 10 Awards of Excellence and 7 Judges' Awards — with trophies for Florida's Best Poster, Florida's Best Printer's Self-Advertising and Florida's Best Printer. Additionally, SunDance received a total of 4 awards from The Printing Industries of America Premier Print Awards - 3 Certificate of Merits and 1 Award of Recognition.

SunDance proclaimed as Florida's BEST Printer by the Florida Print Awards and Florida Graphic Alliance (FGA) From left to right: Florida's Best Printer's Self-Adveristing, Golden Flamingo Florida's BEST Printer, Florida's Best Poster

The 32nd Annual Florida Print Awards held August 2, 2019 in Orlando, Florida at Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. This year's event featured a "Night Among the Stars" theme, with cocktail reception, awards banquet and industry appreciation party.

The ceremony was hosted by the Florida Graphics Alliance (formerly the Printing Association of Florida). The FGA provides support, guidance and educational opportunities to the Florida print industry. The Florida Print Awards Ceremony is held annually to showcase the individuals, companies and organizations upholding the highest standards in the creation and production of print communications.

The crowning of SunDance as "Florida's Best Printer" further strengthens the company's position as an industry leader. Of this latest win, SunDance President JohnHenry Ruggieri said, "Our goal is to be the best printer in the industry, period. We are extremely proud to be recognized by the FGA as the Best Printer in Florida because it's a reflection of all the hard work and dedication we put into our craft in service of our clients. At this year's ceremony, we took home more awards than ever before—which I see as a testament to our persistent focus on quality, growth and excellence in print."

About SunDance

SunDance is an innovative marketing, mail, design and print company focused on delivering quality, cost-effective and timely solutions with exceptional customer service. Our state-of-the-art Central Florida facility boasts a distinctive assortment of expertly curated equipment to provide our clients with the technological advantages they need to succeed.

For more information, visit sundanceusa.com or contact Kandi Johansmeyer, 407.563.5004.

