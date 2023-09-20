SwopX Presents "New York's Future and Past Art Legends" Combining Traditional Art With AI For Original Digital Assets

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SwopX presents New York's future and past art legends, an exciting event that combines New York City's artistic and cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology. The event will take place today between 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Canvas 3.0 inside the Oculus, World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich St., and will feature a diverse group of New York's most talented artists that are transitioning from the traditional media to web 3.0, pioneering the way for a decentralized art scene with equitable access to the future global marketplace.

"We're thrilled to offer our AI driven technology to artists and companies that want to create NFT collections and other digital assets with ease, while maintaining control over how they are advertised and sold," said Tigran Tovmasyan, COO Bchain, LLC.

For anyone interested in New York's progressive art and the evolution of art in the digital age, 'New York's Future and Past art Legends' is a must-visit opportunity to explore the work of these talented artists and gain insights into the future of art in the city. Also, to celebrate the rich cultural heritage, several artists will be representing themes for the National Hispanic Heritage Month. Participating artists include: Al Diaz, Anthony Hayden-Guest, Brian Leo, Layla Love, Roycer, Todd Monaghan, Bleu Pablo, Parris Douglas, Rene Soto and more.

The exhibition highlights creative uses of LayerZ from SwopX, a tool that allows any artist to access the blockchain by transforming their existing physical art into thousands of variants. Our mission is to inspire all kinds of artists to start creating digitally and give equal opportunities to those who may not have access to traditional materials with the ability to own a piece of the blockchain and reach an audience across any boundaries.

About Bchain, LLC

Bchain, LLC is a New York City-based fintech and data science company specializing in the development of web 3.0 platforms for NFTs and other digital assets – marrying breakthrough blockchain technology with proprietary AI/ML/LLM techniques and protocols.

