SYSTEM G Announces "The World's 1st Modular Fishing Bag System"

The current product line up consists of: a sling - Beck, a tackle bag - Cora, and a backpack - DAX. All 3 represent a paradigm shift in the way fishing gear is set-up, configuring the pack the way users want to carry it. ' Function Made Personal TM , as we call it', said Simon Masters, the founder of SYSTEM G.

SYSTEM G Fishing+ gear is constructed with TPU curtain coated custom fabric made of recycled polyester - REPREVE, to produce a waterproof shell, which is then welded together to create a stitchless construction. The modularity and customization designed into all products provide a multitude of choices when it comes to bag set-up and use. How do You Build Yours TM, accommodates a broad variety of users and fishing types; with a full complement of accessories that can be mixed and matched as required.

All Fishing+ products are designed, made and fully tested in-house, ensuring SYSTEM G has end to end control of the whole process.



ABOUT SYSTEM G

SYSTEM G are a team of international designers, product developers and manufacturing experts with decades of experience designing and making soft goods for all over the world. We were founded with the single-minded objective of fighting mediocrity, offering function over fashion in all that we do.

*SYSTEM G is

Stuff that works

Stuff that works the way you want

Stuff that works over time (we believe in quality & longevity of use)

SYSTEM G and Fishing+ collection are trademarks in the United States and/or other countries.

Fishing + Sling - Beck, Fishing+ Tackle bag - Cora, Fishing+ Backpack - DAX

