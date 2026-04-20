Tampax spotlights all-star athlete lineup led by Olivia Miles, bringing "Queen's Court" fan experience to women's basketball's biggest moments

CINCINNATI, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising star Olivia Miles is leading Tampax's growing roster of elite athletes, as the brand spotlights its commitment to supporting women in sport through confidence, performance and trusted protection.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tampax/9386052-en-tampax-and-all-star-lineup-brings-queens-court-fan-experience-to-wnba

WNBA x Tampax Speed Speed Olivia Miles Olivia Miles and Tami Tampax Interview



All-star lineup empowering, educating women in sports

In partnership with WNBA draftee Olivia Miles and Olympic medalist Maia Shibutani, Tampax is continuing its commitment to support women in sport — bridging winter and summer athletes through a shared focus on performance and preparation.

"As an athlete, every detail matters when it comes to performance, and that includes how I manage my period," said Miles. "Partnering with Tampax feels incredibly empowering because they truly understand the need for reliable protection that allows us to compete at the highest level without a second thought. But it's more than just reliable protection; it's about trusting the products you use on and off the court."

"As an Olympic athlete, I know firsthand that periods don't take a break for training or competition. The need for reliable, comfortable, and safe period care is universal across all sports – whether you're on the ice, court, or anywhere else," shared Shibutani. "Seeing organizations like Tampax step up to champion female athletes, and to provide products that instill confidence and trust, is vital for breaking down stigmas and empowering the next generation."

As part of its associate partnership with the 2026 WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY, Tampax introduced "Queen's Court," an interactive, fan-facing experience designed to connect fans to the energy and culture of the game—bringing them closer to the athletes and moments shaping women's basketball.

Tampax provided athletes and fans alike the opportunity to explore its unique space prior to the draft, which included access to #1 US OB/GYN recommended tampons *based on a 2026 survey designed for comfort and performance.

"Our partnership with the WNBA, and specifically our presence at the WNBA Draft with the Queen's Court, is a natural and powerful alignment for Tampax," said Chelsey Harshman, Senior Brand Director at Tampax.

"We understand the unique challenges women athletes face, and our mission is to ensure that period care is never a point of concern or limitation. By being the Official Period Protection Partner of the WNBA and the Toronto Tempo, we're not just providing products; we're providing confidence, comfort, and the assurance of trusted protection built on safe ingredients."

Why is Tampax partnering with women's professional sports?

Because performance doesn't pause for a period.

Tampax is helping normalize conversations around periods and empowering women to be at their best while ensuring athletes have access to protection they can trust.

Through its women sports partnerships, Tampax is:

Providing reliable and safe period protection designed for athlete comfort and performance

Helping break stigma around periods in sports

Reinforcing the importance of knowing and trusting the products athletes use

The goal is simple: give athletes one less thing to think about, so they can focus on their game.

About Olivia Miles

Olivia Miles is a rising star and one of the faces of the next generation of the WNBA. A native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, she starred at Notre Dame before finishing her collegiate career at TCU. During her collegiate career, Miles earned All-American honors and multiple All-Conference selections, while consistently ranking among the national leaders in assists. She was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, cementing her status as a rising star at the professional level.

About Maia Shibutani

Maia Shibutani is a two-time Olympic medalist, author, producer, and speaker. Alongside her brother and ice dance partner Alex Shibutani, she made history as part of the first ice dance team of Asian descent, and the first team of color, to medal at the Olympic Winter Games. The duo are three-time World medalists, five-time U.S. National Champions, and were inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame in 2023.

Off the ice, Maia is a co-author of the "Kudo Kids" series and the children's books Amazing: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Inspire Us All (2023) and Incredible: Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Who Changed the World (2025), and is developing film and television projects. She is an advocate for education, diversity, and representation, serving in ambassador roles with organizations including the U.S. Department of State and Right To Play. Her honors include the Asia Society Game Changer Award, induction into the Asian Hall of Fame, and recognition as a Gold House A100 honoree.

About Tampax

Procter & Gamble's leading tampon brand, Tampax, exists to help women and girls better manage their periods through superior internal period protection and medically accurate period education. With more than 80 years of period protection expertise, Tampax meets a variety of needs with a product lineup that includes Tampax Pearl, Tampax Radiant, Tampax Pure Cotton, and Tampax Pocket Radiant. Only Tampax tampons offer a LeakGuard™ Braid and five absorbency sizes to help provide leak-free periods.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Contact

Amanda Brown

Senior Communications Manager, North America Feminine Care

[email protected]

SOURCE Tampax