Tech Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey Releases First Book, "Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In The Butt!"

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, tech lifestyle expert, television contributor and speaker, Stephanie Humphrey, aka Techlife Steph, released her first book, Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In The Butt!. The new book underscores the importance of having a positive online reputation and how to do so. Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In The Butt! is geared toward students of all ages and focuses on three main areas, How Does Your Digital Footprint Lead to Your Personal Brand?, What Happens When Your Digital Footprint Takes a Wrong Turn? and How to Make Sure Your Digital Footprint Is on the Right Path?. It provides real-world examples of the lasting impact that social media mistakes can have on your personal brand, as well as a blueprint to create a positive digital imprint.

Humphrey is a former engineer and tech contributor for ABC News. She has appeared on national television programs including Good Morning America, Sarah Strahan and Keke, Home and Family and Harry and has been educating students and their parents on social media responsibility for the past decade through an online seminar that she created named 'Til Death Do You Tweet.

With occurrences of social media mistakes and misbehavior being more prevalent and more exposed than ever and people experiencing serious consequences for these missteps, she saw a need to provide young people with a guide to protect their digital reputations. Humphrey says, "In this time of 'cancel culture' we need to be even more mindful than ever about what we post. I truly hope this book will help make all of us better digital citizens!"

In addition to the release of Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In The Butt!, Humphrey is currently conducting virtual seminars focusing on the lessons covered in the book. Also, she will be appearing on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 11th and GMA 3: What You Need to Know on Wednesday, August 12th. Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You In The Butt! is available on Amazon (https://amzn.to/2PEyOHn).

