Teleion's People-First Culture Drives Continued Success, Earns Spot on "America's Best Workplaces" List for 2026

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleion, a leading company known for its commitment to cultivating an inclusive and empowering workplace, has been named to "America's Best Workplaces" list for the first time. In addition, Teleion was named to Seattle Business magazine's prestigious "Best Companies to Work For" list for the sixth consecutive year, and, for the first time, made two more lists: Best Remote and Best Hybrid Workplaces. These recognitions highlight Teleion's unwavering dedication to creating a people-first culture where every team member's voice is heard and valued.

"Employee feedback is a vital part of our company. We make changes based on our team members' input and always have," said Derek Wang, managing partner. "Our philosophy of two-way, open communication is a key part of Teleion's sustained success and growth."

The commitment to listening to team members was instrumental in Teleion's decision to convert to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2024. This shift allows employees to gain equity in the company, strengthening their personal investment in Teleion's success. "Our ESOP is another way of investing directly in our people, who have told us they wanted additional accountability as well as supplemental investment in their retirement benefits," Wang added.

Teleion's employee benefits extend beyond traditional offerings. The ESOP enhances retirement plans while fostering a greater sense of ownership among employees. By becoming stakeholders in the company, team members are empowered to contribute to Teleion's long-term success.

"When our people are more invested in Teleion's future, their level of engagement increases," said Wang. "We understand that our team members are our greatest asset. Their insights are the most meaningful feedback we can receive."

The company's comprehensive benefits program includes health and wellness offerings, flexible work arrangements, and professional development opportunities, ensuring that each team member can opt for benefits that align with their personal and professional goals. Teleion recognizes that being enabled and making an impact means different things to different people, and by providing a wide range of options, the company meets the evolving needs of its workforce.

Teleion's data-driven approach to decision-making and commitment to inclusivity ensures that every team member has a vested stake in the company's success. By prioritizing employee feedback and fostering a community-oriented workplace, Teleion sets the standard for workplace culture and employee satisfaction and fulfillment.

For more information about Teleion and its employee-focused initiatives, please visit teleion.com.

About Teleion

Teleion, Inc, a strategic and professional services company, was founded in 2008. One of the largest privately held companies in the Puget Sound region, Teleion builds long-term relationships with its customers by bringing value through a commitment to excellence, senior practitioners and a focus on its vertical markets. Teleion's professional services practices include Operations and Digital Marketing, Analytics and Insight, and Security, Risk and Compliance.

