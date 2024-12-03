The AJC Debuts 'Best Diners in Georgia" Guide Celebrating their History, Tradition and Comfort

Guide spotlights rich history, Southern specialties and local personalities of Georgia's roadside diners

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) today published "Destination Diners," a statewide dining guide that features an in-depth look at 33 diners across the state, from Columbus to Savannah and everywhere in between. With stories, photos, maps and videos, the guide brings to life the flavors behind these local eateries.

Led by Ligaya Figueras, the AJC's Senior Editor, Food and Dining, the AJC team crisscrossed the state to produce a comprehensive guide that includes independent and unique diners as well as Georgia-based corporate-owned Waffle House.

Diners from AJC’s Georgia Diner Guide 2024. Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Readers of the guide will find brief profiles of each diner and a historical overview of the American diner, tracing its evolution and noting unifying characteristics among diners in the Peach State.

The guide also features artistic photography by Greg Rannells, who spent 17 days capturing the spirit, personalities, décor and colorful dishes served in the 33 establishments, including 13 Atlanta metro diners. He showcases the diners' colorful facades and interiors, traditional and signature menu items, art-deco signage and the people who've built and frequent these establishments.

Guide highlights:

Majestic Diner, the oldest operating diner in Atlanta , has been serving "food that pleases" since 1929.

, has been serving "food that pleases" since 1929. The 4 Way Lunch in Cartersville, which opened in 1931, lays its claim to being Georgia's oldest restaurant without a telephone.

oldest restaurant without a telephone. Menu terms like "broasted," given by Cleveland's Corner Grill to its dark and crispy fried chicken, to the "Filly Cheese" – a sloppy joe made with a non-diner style French technique used for the mushroom duxelles that top the popular dish.

Corner Grill to its dark and crispy fried chicken, to the "Filly Cheese" – a sloppy joe made with a non-diner style French technique used for the mushroom duxelles that top the popular dish. Dishes made with some of America's classic cereal products, like the Captain Crunch French toast served at Ruth Ann's Restaurant in Columbus , where soldiers from nearby Fort Benning share the dining room with the local crowd.

, where soldiers from nearby share the dining room with the local crowd. Pancakes with "pools of butter" melting in the middle are served at 3 Squares diner locations in Albany, Americus, Bainbridge , Cairo , Dawson , Donalsonville , Leesburg , Camilla and Sylvester .

, , , , , and . Clocked, in Athens , is a diner that doesn't serve breakfast and is a favorite among University of Georgia students.

, is a diner that doesn't serve breakfast and is a favorite among students. Diners that have been featured in TV and film productions, including Palace Diner in Savannah and Silver Skillet and Home Grown in Atlanta

Follow us:

Home | Instagram | Facebook | X

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the most essential and engaging source of information for metro Atlanta. With approximately 6 million monthly unique visitors to our digital products and platforms and a growing digital subscriber base, the AJC serves one of the most dynamic, diverse and influential cities in America. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises Inc. For more information, visit http://www.ajc.com.

CONTACT: Marley Ward, [email protected]

SOURCE The Atlanta Journal-Constitution