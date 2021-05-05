The Autoimmune Registry announces the "Cure the Mother's Disease" Fundraiser

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 5, 2021 The Autoimmune Registry (ARI) announces its "Cure the Mother's Disease" fundraiser to support research on innovative diagnostic tools being developed at the University of Kentucky.

Sydney Abend, a mother with Sjogren's Syndrome, told ARI, "For 10 years, I was told 'everyone has dry eyes' and 'you're just getting old'. I felt validated when I got my Sjogren's diagnosis. Women are disproportionately affected by these diseases and often brushed off by doctors. We need this research to give doctors the tools they need to improve diagnosis of all autoimmune diseases."

Joanna, who enrolled in the Autoimmune Registry in 2016, is a mother of two with Systemic Sclerosis who went undiagnosed for many years during which time she developed serious complications. "I am fortunate that I am still able take care of my sons and to be a surrogate mother for my two goddaughters, whose own mother died quite young from chronic progressive Multiple Sclerosis. More research is needed on all of these autoimmune diseases."

This year, the Mother's Day fundraiser for the "Mother's Disease" will support innovative research by Dr. Jagannadha Avasarala at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Avasarala is exploring how measuring the eye can help diagnose multiple sclerosis. "A pupilometer is a non-invasive testing tool that can detect early signs of multiple sclerosis, one of the many autoimmune diseases that target the nervous system." It costs $300 to cover the lab tests needed for one of Dr. Avasarala's research participants.

Finding better ways to diagnose, treat and cure autoimmune diseases is the mission of the Autoimmune Registry. Autoimmune Disease affects between 20 and 30 million Americans, 70% of whom are women, and it is the 7th leading cause of death for women between 15 and 65. They include diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, Grave's disease and 150 others.

This Mother's Day, ARI asks everyone to help the millions of mothers with Autoimmune Disease. ARI seeks to raise $50,000 to support Dr. Avasarala's research and to find new ways to diagnose, treat, and cure Autoimmune Disease, the "Mother's Disease".

