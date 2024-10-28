THE "BET BLACK MEN'S SUMMIT" CREATES AN EMPOWERING SPACE FOR BLACK MEN TO ADDRESS COMPLEX TOPICS AND AMPLIFY THEIR VOICES AHEAD OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

AIRING TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2024, AT 10 PM ET/9 PM CT ON BET

HOSTED BY D.L. HUGHLEY, A DYNAMIC, IN-DEPTH DISCUSSION ADDRESSING ECONOMIC, SOCIAL, AND POLITICAL TOPICS OF IMPORTANCE TO BLACK MEN

FEATURING MICHAEL EALY, JERMAINE DUPRI, ATTY. BEN CRUMP, DERRICK JOHNSON, MARC MORIAL, VIC MENSA, REP. STEVEN HORSFORD, REP. JUSTIN J. PEARSON, QUENTIN JAMES, KENNY BURNS, DR. WES BELLAMY, KHALIL THOMPSON, CHARLES PHILLIPS AND MORE

PREVIEW LINK: HERE

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BET Media Group will premiere the "BET Black Men's Summit," hosted by comedian, actor, and radio host D.L. Hughley. Airing on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT and streaming on BET+, BET.com, and across the BET social media platforms, this special convenes influential Black men from an array of industries and backgrounds in-depth conversations on the critical issues impacting their communities ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

There is a heightened focus on Black men as a crucial demographic in this presidential election. The "BET Black Men's Summit invites viewers to reflect on the layered complexities Black men encounter while also celebrating their contributions and strength. From persistent economic disparities and the effects of inflation to reproductive rights and the ongoing fight against misinformation targeting Black voters, this candid conversation creates a space for vulnerability and challenges false narratives in mainstream media.

The summit features prominent guests, including actor Michael Ealy, award-winning music producer Jermaine Dupri, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, rapper and philanthropist Vic Mensa, the Honorable Greg Jackson, The Collective PAC Founder and President Quentin James, lifestyle specialist and radio host Kenny Burns, Chair, Congressional Black Caucus and Nevada Representative Steven Horsford, Tennessee State Representative Justin J. Pearson, Virginia State University Political Science Dept. Chair Dr. Wes Bellamy, author and political commentator Keith Boykin, Win With Black Men Executive Director Khalil Thompson, and CEO and co-founder of The Gathering Spot Ryan Wilson.

Economic challenges take center stage, with Kenny Burns reflecting on the pandemic's impact on Black communities in Atlanta and D.L. Hughley recounting his own experiences with low wages and the inadequacies of the current minimum wage. Charles Phillips, co-chair of the Black Economic Alliance, further highlights the economic disparities exacerbated by the pandemic and discusses the improvements under President Biden's leadership.

Congressman Steven Horsford explores Black men's political engagement, debunking misleading narratives and championing Vice President Harris' Economic Opportunity Agenda for Black men. Jermaine Dupri emphasizes the need for greater political education within the Black community, pointing out how misinformation continues to suppress Black men's voices.

Vic Mensa and Kenny Burns took it to the street with their "man-on-the-street" segments, which captured real-time perspectives from Black men in the key battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia. The discussions dive into narratives and beliefs surrounding immigration, health, reproductive rights, and the sexism that Black women face in their pursuit of leadership positions.

In a powerful moment, Vic Mensa addresses the issue of reproductive rights, stating, "Many men I spoke to felt that women's reproductive rights were important to them but not their top priority. However, the fact remains that maternal mortality rates amongst Black women are exponentially higher in states with abortion bans." Mensa continues, "As Black men, our primary responsibility in this humanity is to protect Black women. Protecting Black women begins and ends with listening to them about what makes them feel safe….we are seeing the emboldening of the people who seek to destroy us and to destroy our mothers, sisters, nieces, and the women in our lives, so I think that it's an issue of paramount importance to us and to me."

"The lived experiences of Black men in this country carry great weight, and the urgency for our voices to be heard has never been more critical," said Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group. "The 'BET Black Men's Summit' is more than a conversation—it is a call to action for us to come together, share our truths, and confront the issues that shape not only our communities but the very future of this nation. In a time when our perspectives are often overlooked or misrepresented, this summit creates a powerful space for us to speak boldly, listen deeply, and ignite change. It is a reminder that our stories, our struggles, and our triumphs are central to the progress of this country."

"BET Black Men's Summit" underscores the BET commitment to provide a platform for Black men to reclaim their voices, challenge misinformation, and engage in a political process that directly impacts their futures. Through these intimate and honest conversations, the summit not only informs, but inspires action, encouraging Black men to vote and to make their voices heard in the 2024 election.

"According to our Black Male Voter Study conducted by BET Consumer Insights, 89% of Black men we spoke with intend to vote, but we cannot overlook the unrepresented 11% whose voices we risk losing," said Tiyale Hayes, Executive Vice President, Multiplatform Analytics and Insights and Co-lead of Social Impact at BET. "Nearly 20% of Black men feel ignored in the political process, and the 'BET Black Men's Summit' is an opportunity to address these concerns and ensure Black men feel heard as part of the broader movement toward civic engagement and change."

Executive produced by Connie Orlando, Jason Samuels, and Erik Parker, with senior supervising producer Steven Ramey, this news special furthers the BET "We VOTE" campaign to increase civic engagement and voter participation within the Black community.

