The Friday before Memorial Day is Declared "Don't Fry Day" to Encourage Sun Safety and Awareness.

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 14th annual "Don't Fry Day" to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year's campaign is "Small Steps to Sun Safety."

"Our message is simple: Sun protection shouldn't be overwhelming. When taken together, small changes to your lifestyle – daily sunscreen use, scheduling outdoor activities in the early morning or late afternoon, covering up with clothing, hats, and sunglasses –can significantly reduce your skin cancer risk later in life. We want people to think of these small steps as an investment in their future skin health," says Becky Kamowitz, co-chair of the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the nation. Approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day – more than breast, colon, lung, and prostate cancers combined. In fact, 1 out of every 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.

Skin cancer is highly preventable. Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices. Americans can dramatically reduce their risk of skin cancer by:

Not burning or tanning intentionally – no tan is a safe tan

Generously applying sunscreen (remembering to reapply every two hours)

Wearing sun-protective clothing

Covering up with hats and sunglasses

Seeking shade during peak times of the day

Using extra caution near water, snow and sand

About Don't Fry Day: "Don't Fry Day," now in its fourteenth year, is a public awareness campaign that aims to reduce the number of new skin cancer diagnoses by promoting sun safety and encouraging people to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. Learn more at https://www.skincancerprevention.org/programs/dont-fry-day/

National Council members represent the nation's premiere physicians, researchers, clinicians, and advocates for skin cancer prevention. Learn more at www.SkinCancerPrevention.org

