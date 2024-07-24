THE LEGACY FUND ANNOUNCED: "The Legacy Fund's mission is to increase wealth, educate on financial literacy and create legacies."

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Fund is the impressive collaboration of four partners consisting of NBA and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Original Shark Tank judge Kevin Harrington, Legendary Sports & Entertainment agent Darren Prince, and Hedge Fund & Private Equity guru James "Amo" Amorosi.

"The mission of The Legacy Fund is to create the ultimate financial platform to increase wealth, financial literacy and create financial legacies for our clients while giving back to our communities," said CEO and Managing Partner James Amorosi.

Our model will allow our clients and athletes to invest in dynamic companies at early stages. TLF is focused on industries in finance, technology, healthcare & wellness, consumer goods, hospitality, real estate, insurance, and AI. "Our athlete investors will have the opportunity for advisory board seats and executive positions within the companies in our portfolio, making the transition from sport to the boardroom, a smooth and rewarding endeavor," stated Wilkins, who is spearheading the funds athlete division.

At The Legacy Fund, we have experienced firsthand that minorities don't always get equal opportunities. Amorosi and Wilkins both grew up in inner cities, experiencing tough economic conditions. They look forward to creating events for those less fortunate to have the ability to pitch their business to TLF and Kevin Harrington directly. Harrington stated, "It's an honor to have partners who are extremely passionate and have very successful track records. I'm looking forward to this venture and holding "Pitching A Shark" events.

Darren Prince, General Partner in TLF and the CEO of Prince Marketing Group; represents some of the most iconic athletes and celebrities in the world. Prince stated "Amo has been a dear friend for close to 30 years, Dominique has been a longtime client of 25 years, and Kevin has been a friend and business associate for 15 years, his resume speaks for itself. Prince said, "I'm proud to be part of The Legacy Fund and excited for our strategic partnerships to be announced soon."

Wilkins commented "I'm thrilled to work with our team to produce tremendous results for our investors, educate minorities on financial literacy, and create generational legacies. This will be a blessing to so many!"

For further information on The Legacy Fund, visit thefundlegacy.com or contact us at [email protected]

