The Lowell Named #1 Hotel In New York City By Travel + Leisure "World's Best Awards" For Second Year In A Row

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lowell, a landmark luxury hotel tucked away in the heart of Manhattan, has been awarded the title of the #1 hotel in New York City in the Travel + Leisure 2019 "World's Best Awards" for the second year in a row. The Lowell was also honored as one of The Top 15 Continental United States City Hotels and among The Top 100 Hotels in the World.

Last night (July 17), The Lowell held a celebration in their elegant Club Room to share the news. The event also celebrated the 35th anniversary since the hotel's historic renovation. The City Council of New York commemorated the luxury hotel with a letter of recognition for the impact it has had on the city and for the historic role it has played since its inception.

The Lowell, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, was established in 1927 and has been independently owned since 1984. Nestled in the iconic Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City, the 74-key property features lavish rooms and suites inspired by designer Michael Smith's timeless residential style, graced with the coveted luxuries of a private New York apartment from original wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens to beautiful terraces with spectacular views of Manhattan.

Guests can savor exquisite French classics with Mediterranean influences from the Riviera to Morocco at the hotel's signature restaurant Majorelle, led by new Executive Chef, Emmanuel Niess, who joins Majorelle from several Michelin starred restaurants in Belgium where he began his career at the age of 15. Honing in on flavor and technique learned over many years in Belgium, Chef Niess effortlessly but intentionally combines color, texture and temperature in dishes that are familiar but unexpected.

Every year for the World's Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines and more. Hotels were rated on their facilities, location, service, food and overall value. Properties were classified as city or resort based on their locations and amenities. The World's Best Awards appear in the August 2019 issue of Travel + Leisure, on sale July 10, and online at this link: www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/hotels-in-new-york.

About The Lowell

The Lowell, long the New York hotel of choice for "in the know" world travelers, is one of the few properties where guests feel the welcome of home every time they check in. The beautiful landmarked hotel on East 63rd Street, between Madison and Park Avenues, is a short stroll from New York City's best shopping and just blocks from Central Park. Situated amongst the most exclusive addresses on the Upper East Side, The Lowell is the picture of classic New York elegance. Sixty percent of the hotel is dedicated to spacious suites, furnished with the comforts of a stylish pied-à-terre; luxurious terraces, kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and concierge services to cater one's every whim.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 16 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S.; has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com; and has an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.

