THE RUNWAY OF DREAMS™ FOUNDATION PRESENTS "IT'S TIME TO ADAPT" A FIRST OF ITS KIND, FREE PUBLIC EXHIBIT AT HUDSON YARDS, RECOGNIZING ADAPTIVE & UNIVERSALLY DESIGNED APPAREL, FOOTWEAR, AND PRODUCTS

Runway of Dreams Foundation

07 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

The curated display will be an interactive opportunity for the public to be inspired by and educated on both the progress and the need for mainstream inclusion in fashion and beauty. The exhibit will feature the history and examples of Adaptive and Universally Designed apparel, footwear, and products from the Foundation's partners, including: Tommy Hilfiger, Zappos, Kohl's, Target, JCPenney, Stride Rite, Steve Madden, French Toast Adaptive, adidas, and Victoria's Secret and PINK's first-ever Adaptive Intimates.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Runway of Dreams™ Foundation, a nonprofit organization leading the charge on inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion and beauty industries for people with disabilities, announced today a free, public exhibit at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, celebrating mainstream brands committed to Adaptive and Universally Designed apparel, footwear, and products. The exhibit, aptly titled "It's Time To Adapt", is being presented in collaboration with Hudson Yards and SAP and is an opportunity for the public to learn about available Adaptive and Universally Designed products, and to emphasize the need for true inclusion in our mainstream world while celebrating the brands who have been leading the charge.

"It's Time To Adapt" runs September 14th to 16th at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Level 4. This exhibit will follow the Runway of Dreams 2023 New York Fashion Week show, "A FASHION REVOLUTION," which takes place on September 13th at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn, New York. The runway show, presented by Zappos, will highlight the groundbreaking work that leading and emerging companies, from lingerie to luxury, are doing in the Adaptive and Universally designed space, showcased on 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds. The event brings together 500+ leaders in the fashion and beauty industry and champions of DEI under one roof during New York Fashion Week with the same mission: celebrate inclusion in the fashion and beauty industries.

"When you have a disability like I do, growing up and not being able to wear what everyone else was wearing was tough to deal with. The Runway of Dreams Foundation and its runway shows don't teach confidence - they build confidence. This "It's Time To Adapt" exhibit will show the public why Adaptive and Universally Designed options are important, and how we can make it a reality. I am proud to be on the board of the Runway of Dreams Foundation and champion this mission," said Dave Stevens, Runway of Dreams Board of Trustees Member.

GAMUT Management, together with its partner United Spinal's Accessibility Services, helped guide Runway of Dreams to ensure accessibility needs have been taken into consideration.

"It's Time to Adapt" Exhibit Presented by The Runway of Dreams™ Foundation Dates: September 14th - September 16th

Time: 11:00am-6:00pm Daily

Location: The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Level 4

20 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001

Open to the Public, No Reservation or Tickets Required

Interpreting services provided throughout the week by Flamingo Interpreting.

More information regarding both A FASHION REVOLUTION and "It's Time To Adapt" can be found a runwayofdreams.org

Press Contact: 
Marnie Nathanson 
[email protected]

SOURCE Runway of Dreams Foundation

