The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), The Arbery Family and Partners Announce "Black Pastors' #JusticeForAhmaud Community March," Thursday, November 18th in Brunswick, Georgia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) founded by Barbara Arnwine, Esq. and led by its Chairman, Daryl Jones, Esq., the Arbery Family, Black Voters Matter, The Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Repairers of the Breach and Partners are announcing a major "Black Pastors' and Allies #JusticeForAhmaud Community March," to be held at the Glynn County Courthouse on Thursday, November 18th, 3:00 PM ET. All Black Pastors are urged to join in this Community March to show support for the entirety of the Arbery Family and the Brunswick Community.

Despite efforts of the defense lawyers to block the presence of Black Pastors from the Glynn County Courthouse and the presence of the Transformative Justice Coalition from the Courthouse grounds, "we declare this opposition to our presence as an INVITATION to show up and show unconditional love and support for the Arbery Family through our Prayers and our Activism," says Arnwine.

Marchers will line up on H St. directly at the Glynn County Courthouse. There will be marshals in directing everyone for the lineup. Those wishing to drive-caravan- will be lined up behind the marchers. The March route will go first to the Ahmaud Arbery Mural at Albany and G streets where there will be prayer and participants will take a knee. The March will then proceed into the surrounding community and back to the Courthouse. At 8 PM ET there will be a National TeleTown Hall broadcast on Facebook live at Facebook.com/TJC.DC.

The Transformative Justice Coalition has been on the ground leading daily vigils at the Courthouse with the Arbery Family since October 18th. Last week, Bishop William Barber led the 5th weekly, Community March to the Arbery Mural. There he said to the family he would support any efforts going forward. This week, we expect the largest March ever during this Trial. We urge everyone to join Thursday's March and Demand #Justice for Ahmaud.

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

