The Transformative Justice Coalition's "I'll Rise & Vote: A Multi-state Concert Series and Engagement Initiative to Get Black, GenZ, and Millennials Out to Vote Ahead of the November Election" Kicks Off in Jacksonville, Florida

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) is thrilled to announce the "I'll Rise & Vote" Voter Activation and Concert Series will kick off in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 21, 2024. "I'll Rise & Vote" is a fun and educational celebration of the right to vote that is designed to counter the intentional voter suppression campaign aimed at African American and GenZ/Young Millennial (GenZ/YM) voters. The "I'll Rise & Vote" activation and concert series will cap the voting season with an exciting, compelling, and fun voter education experience.

The Transformative Justice Coalition will kick off its multi-state "I'll Rise & Vote" Activation and Concert Series on September 21st in Jacksonville, Florida. Each activation and concert series will feature Massive public outreach, Votercades, Portable gaming stations, Free Banned Book Give-A-Ways, Cornhole games, and lawn games; One of our national partners, the HoopBus using Basketball Legends as inspiration; Popular local and national musical groups; Food trucks; Voter registration; Voter empowerment information; Voter Restoration Booths for formerly incarcerated and returning citizen; Voter Information for Homeless and housing insecure voters; Trained "Freedom Fighters'' (GenZ/M voting rights activists) on our nationally acclaimed TJC "John Lewis 'Make Good Trouble' Vote Bus." This is a free event; all are welcome and invited to participate.

As of 2024, GenZ/Millennial (GenZ/M) voters, ages 18-35, make up the most significant and surging voting bloc in the United States. The GenZ/M voting bloc is also the most diverse, multicultural, multi-racial, and inclusive bloc of voters in our country's history. As a result, some state legislatures target GenZ/M voters with malicious voter suppression laws calculated to make it more difficult for GenZ/YMs to vote. "This is the first time African Americans, GenZ, and Young Millennials are positioned to lead the way forward in the general voting process," said Barbara Arnwine, Founder and President of the Transformative Justice Coalition. "Collectively, this key constituency can vote to preserve democracy. TJC," Arnwine continued, "intends to do its part to ensure all eligible votes are cast and counted. In 2024, Young voters will not be deterred, confused, nor denied from voting."

Towards this goal, TJC has enlisted a strong national, state, and local partnership base to operate the "I'll Rise & Vote" Project, including the League of Women Voters US, Hip Hop Caucus, National Coalition for the Homeless, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Church PAC, NCNW, Divine 9 Affiliates, Statewide and Local NAACP branches, the National Urban League, HBCU Leadership & Student Organizations, Labor Unions & Organizations and local TJC affiliates and Voting Rights/Civic Engagement Organizations.

I'll Rise & Vote Activation and Concert Schedule

Sept. 21: Jacksonville, FL

Sept. 28: Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 1: Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 3: Chicago, IL

Oct 5: Pittsburgh, PA Oct 6: Maryland Counties (Fannie Lou Hamer

Day Votercades)

Oct 8 - 18: Montgomery, AL*

Oct 19: Detroit, MI

Oct 26: Brunswick, GA to Savannah, GA

Nov 2: Cincinnati, OH

*Proposed Date between Oct. 8th - 18th at Alabama State University

"I'll Rise & Vote" is about mobilizing voters and celebrating the pivotal role that GenZ and Millennial voters will play in the 2024 presidential election and down-ballot races. To learn more about "I'll Rise & Vote" and view a full schedule of events, visit www.tjcoalition.org.

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

