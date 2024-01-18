Tianli Education Honored as "Top 10 Innovative Enterprises in China's Education Industry for 2023"

HONG KONG, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 13, at the 7th Boao Enterprise Forum, Tianli Education, a brand of Tianli International Holdings Limited [01773.HK], was honored as one of the "Top 10 Innovative Enterprises in China's Education Industry for 2023", further consolidating its status as an innovator and leader in China's private basic education industry.

Tianli Education, a company specializing in the management and operation of private basic education schools in China, has traversed a path of high-quality development for 22 years. At present, Tianli Education has evolved into a leader in the field of private basic education in China, known for its quality, scale, and distinctive features. The company has established nearly 60 high-quality schools and branches in more than half of the first-tier cities and provincial-level administrative regions in China, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, serving over 100,000 students and influencing hundreds of thousands of mainstream urban families.

The leading teaching quality is a significant advantage of Tianli Education. It has continuously invested resources over the years to establish an industry-leading team of teachers, curriculum resources, and management and operational capabilities. Tianli Education has sent hundreds of students to Tsinghua University, Peking University, and the top 50 universities worldwide. Each year, a large number of Tianli graduates enter top domestic and international research institutions and art schools. Additionally, Tianli Education has established a comprehensive system for selecting and cultivating top innovative talents, integrating primary, junior high, and senior high school stages under unified management. This allows for the early identification of students with various talents and provides them with solid support for their success through stable and high-quality educational services. In recent years, nearly 50 Tianli students have won gold medals or first prizes in national and provincial competitions in five major subjects: mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and informatics.

Moreover, Tianli Education stands out for its brand characteristics, particularly in its educational philosophy and curriculum system. The company aims to promote students' comprehensive quality improvement and holistic development. Tianli Education creatively established the Tianliculum system, a pioneering achievement in the field of basic education in China. Under the nurturing of the Tianliculum, students are trained to be academically capable and actively participate in social development. Tianli students are growing into excellent individuals capable of creating a happy life and contributing to society.

Against the backdrop of AI-driven transformations in production methods, Tianli Education has invested heavily and established a professional research team in AI-Enhanced education. Focusing on precise teaching, the company has built an AI-Enhanced education platform that efficiently captures and analyzes frontline teaching data, connecting a vast array of teaching scenarios and content, thus achieving full data integration in modern schools. The Tianli AI-Enhanced education platform is not only used in Tianli schools nationwide but is also being promoted in various other schools across the country.

As as a result, Tianli Education continues to receive recognition and praise from all sectors of society. It has won several honors, including "China Education Innovation Demonstration Unit" "China Comprehensive Strength Education Group" "Benchmark Group in China's Education Industry" "Top Ten Influential Brands in China's Education Industry", showcasing its leading position in the industry.

