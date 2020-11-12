"'Tis the Seasoning" for the Perfect Holiday Turkey

INGREDIENTS

1 Turkey (14 Pounds)

Tony Chachere's Creole Butter Injectable Marinade

Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Cook Time: 3 Hours – 3.5 Hours

Serves: 12-14

Put oven rack on the lowest level and then preheat the oven to 325°F. Make sure the turkey is completely thawed, then pat it dry with paper towels. Remove giblets from the turkey. Inject the turkey with Tony's Creole Butter Injectable Marinade. Use as much as you'd like. Be sure to space out the injection sites so the marinade goes throughout the entire turkey. Lightly season the inside of the turkey with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Next, gently lift the skin of the bird up and use your hands to carefully massage Original Creole Seasoning under the skin. Coat the outside skin with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Place the turkey into a roasting pan and put it in the oven. Allow the turkey to roast for 3 – 3.5 hours, or until the meat thermometer reads 165°F when inserted into the thickest part of the breast. Remove the turkey from the oven and cover it loosely with foil. Allow turkey to sit for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

