Tommy Bahama Named to Newsweek's "America's Best Customer Service 2022" List

SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Customer Service 2022," ranking #1 in the apparel category. Tommy Bahama has always communicated the importance of quality, craftmanship and exceptional customer service through a distinctive brand experience and a 'Live the Island Life' message.

Tommy Bahama

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. "America's Best Customer Service" brands were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. A total of 160,000 customer evaluations were collected. The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 161 categories.

"For Tommy Bahama, this is the highest honor we could receive. We strive everday to exceed our guests expecations in all facets of the brand but especially in customer service," said Doug Wood, CEO of Tommy Bahama. "I really want to thank our store and restaurant teams as well as our team in guest services who made this award happen. We talk about it everyday, the importance of delighting our guests, but it's our people in the field who make it happen. I also want to thank our guests who voted for us and promise to continue to not just meet, but exceed your expectations."

The Newsweek list of "America's Best Customer Service 2022" was announced in September 2021 and can currently be viewed at Newsweek.com.

ABOUT TOMMY BAHAMA

Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and a complete home furnishings collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com.

Media Contact

Dyann Hawkins

323-719-6474

[email protected]

SOURCE Tommy Bahama