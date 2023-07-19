Tommy Bahama Named to Newsweek's "America's Best Retailers 2023" List

Iconic Island Lifestyle Brand Ranked as #2 in Apparel Category

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2023," ranking #2 in the apparel category. Celebrating their 30th anniversary, Tommy Bahama continues to communicate the importance of quality, craftsmanship and exceptional customer service through a distinctive brand experience and a 'Live the Island Life' message. Tommy Bahama has been recognized by Newsweek in the best customer service category for the last two years.

Tommy Bahama Spring Summer 2023

The "America's Best Retailers 2023" list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The honorees of this prestigious award were identified based on the results of an independent survey of more than 9,000 U.S. customers who have shopped at the retail stores in-person in the past three years. In total, over 140,000 evaluations were collected.

The final assessment and rankings were based on the likelihood of recommendation and five evaluation criteria that included: quality and variety of product; friendliness and efficiency of customer service; and overall design of the stores including layout, accessibility, and atmosphere.

"We're very honored to be named to the list of America's Best Retailers," said Mike Barrow, Senior Vice President of Retail & Guest Services for Tommy Bahama. "The artistry and craftsmanship of our product, as well as the incredible hospitality provided by our people, uniquely positions us to delight our guests with the best the island life has to offer.

We'd like to thank our teams and our guests for their continued passion for Tommy Bahama for over 30 years…we couldn't have achieved this without them."

The Newsweek list of "America's Best Retailers 2023" was announced on July 19, 2023, and can currently be viewed at newsweek.com.

ABOUT TOMMY BAHAMA

Based in Seattle, WA, Tommy Bahama is part of the Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2023, Tommy Bahama is known as the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories, and a complete home furnishings collection. Today, the company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 22 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar with more to open in 2023. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on tommybahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com.

