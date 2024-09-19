Transformative Justice Coalition and Its Partners Announce "I'LL RISE AND VOTE: A Multi-state Concert Series and Engagement Initiative to Get Black, GenZ, and Millennials Out to Vote Ahead of the November Election!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, September 21, 2024, the Transformative Justice Coalition with its national, state, and local partners, including the A. Philip Randolph Institute, First Coast Leadership, League of Women Voters US, League of Women Voters Jacksonville, NAACP, Black Voters Matter, Rainbow/Push Coalition, NNPA, PFAW, and the Divine 9 are hosting "I'LL RISE AND VOTE: A Multi-state Concert Series and Engagement Initiative to Get Black, GenZ, and Millennials Out to Vote Ahead of the November Election!" Join us, register to vote, and check your voting status while enjoying good food, music, and games as we transform voting and the voting experience.

This event will kick off a multi-state "I'll Rise & Vote" Activation and Concert Series beginning on September 21st in Jacksonville, Florida, and ending on November 2nd in Cincinnati, Ohio. Each activation and concert series will feature massive public outreach, Votercades, Portable gaming stations, Free Banned Book Give-A-Ways, Cornhole games, and lawn games; One of our national partners, the HoopBus using Basketball Legends as inspiration; Popular local and national musical groups; Food trucks; Voter registration; Voter empowerment information; Voter Restoration Booths for formerly incarcerated and returning citizen; Voter Information for Homeless and housing insecure voters; Trained "Freedom Fighters'' (GenZ/M voting rights activists) on our nationally acclaimed TJC "John Lewis 'Make Good Trouble' Vote Bus." This is a free event; all are welcome and invited to participate.

As of 2024, GenZ/Millennial (GenZ/M) voters, ages 18-35, make up the most significant and surging voting bloc in the United States. "This is the first time African Americans, GenZ, and Young Millennials are positioned to lead the way forward in the general voting process," said Barbara Arnwine, Founder and President of the Transformative Justice Coalition. Arnwine continued, "In 2024, Young voters will not be deterred, confused, nor denied from voting."

What: "I'LL RISE AND VOTE: A Multi-state Concert Series and Engagement Initiative to Get Black,



GenZ, and Millennials Out to Vote Ahead of the November Election!"

Who: Barbara Arnwine, Esquire, Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition



Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition



Mr. Tony Hill, Former State Senator



Dr. Reginald Gundy, Pastor, Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church



Elder Lee E. Harris, Pastor, Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church



D. Angel Edwards, TJC Alumni & Community Activist

When: Saturday, September 21st, from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm (EST)

Where: Lonnie C. Miller Regional Park, 7699 Price Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209



CONFIRMED ARTISTS

DJ: Deacon DaDJ

Musical Artists: Clifton Singers, Spiritual 6 of Jacksonville, Horace Scott & The Golden Voices



Lady Sapp and The Voices, Stokely Carmichael and Date, Biz Levin, Naye



William LaVant, Kale that RAPS, and King of Hearts



Comedian: Cortez

Poets: Moses West, Soliloquy, Koi

I'LL RISE & VOTE ACTIVATION AND FULL CONCERT SCHEDULE

Sept. 21: Jacksonville, FL Oct. 3: Chicago, IL

Sept. 28: Cincinnati, OH Oct 5: Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 1: Milwaukee, WI Oct 19: Detroit, MI

Oct 6: Maryland Counties (Fannie Lou Hamer Day Votercades) Oct 26: Brunswick, GA to Savannah, GA

Oct 8 - 18: Montgomery, AL* Nov 2: Cincinnati, OH



*Proposed Date between Oct. 8th - 18th at Alabama State University

To learn more about "I'll Rise & Vote" visit www.tjcoalition.org.

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

