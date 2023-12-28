Travis Barker and Violife® Have One Message This New Year: "We'd Like to Buy You Breakfast"

News provided by

Violife

28 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Violife, the leading animal-free cheese brand in the world, is betting big on dairy-free cream cheese in 2024 with the launch of its Wiiildy Good Breakfast Club and a message to consumers: "I would like to buy you breakfast."

Continue Reading

With one-third of New Year's resolutions aimed at improving diets every year, Violife is committed to helping consumers stick to their animal-free resolutions, starting with breakfast. That's why the brand is teaming up with Travis Barker, legendary drummer and producer of blink 182 who is also a proud vegan, to buy consumers their very first breakfast of the year: a bagel with the world's tastiest dairy-free cream cheese, of course. Hungry (or hungover) breakfast fans can visit the Violife Wiiildy Good Breakfast Club hub to snag free bagels and dairy-free cream cheese starting on January 1 to jump-start their plant-based New Year's resolutions.

Wiiildy Good Breakfast Club is a digital one-stop-spot that caters to anyone seeking out plant-based breakfast and more without compromising on taste or quality. In addition to instructions for snagging free breakfast, the hub will feature New Year's resolution inspiration as well as additional promotions and content all January long.

"The New Year offers the chance to shift your mindset, reset, and create better habits," said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Violife's Global President and Chief Growth Officer. "In the words of Travis Barker 'our products are f*cking awesome' (excuse my French), which is why we are inspiring better habits by offering animal-free bagels and Violife dairy-free Cream Cheese. You can stick to your plant-based, animal-free resolutions without compromising on taste."

Violife's month-long initiative to overhaul Americans' breakfast begins on January 1st, 2024, and promotions will continue throughout the month. The brand is putting its dairy-free cream cheese where their mouth (and your mouth) is. Since Violife believes so strongly that their product will win over even the non-believer, they will be tempting consumers to try one of their animal-free cream cheese offerings for free on Instacart during the month of January, only through Instacart (subject to availability, while supplies last, see www.wiiildlygoodbreakfastclub.com for full terms). Keep an eye out on Violife's Instagram for other exciting activations that celebrate its animal-free products at large, and cream cheese in particular as a crucial component to the most important meal of the day.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Violife:
Violife is a leading brand dedicated to crafting delicious, high-quality 100% animal-free, plant-based alternatives to dairy products. Committed to innovation and taste, Violife's range of animal-free cheeses and spreads offers a delectable experience without compromising on taste or texture. With a mission to revolutionize the plant-based food industry, Violife continues to push boundaries and delight taste buds worldwide.

Social Media Handles:
Instagram: @violifeus and @violife_foods
TikTok: @violifeus and @violife_foods

SOURCE Violife

Also from this source

Violife® Announced as an Event Sponsor of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

Violife® Announced as an Event Sponsor of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

Violife®, the no. 1 selling retail brand of dairy free cheese in the U.S., is proud to announce their debut as an event sponsor at the Food Network...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.